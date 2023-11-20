Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

HSBC hired itself a new chief information office from Citi

by Sarah Butcher
20 November 2023
2 minute read
HSBC hired itself a new chief information office from Citi

As we noted earlier today, Stuart Riley, Citigroup's co-chief information officer, resigned preemptively before today's Citigroup cuts. Riley has another job to go to: he's off to become global chief information officer at HSBC.

Steve Van Wyk, HSBC's current global chief information officer, announced his retirement last week. Riley will be replacing him as HSBC's CIO when he leaves next April. The intervening months are presumably a handover period.

HSBC declined to comment, and Riley didn't respond when we asked him what he's up to.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

Riley spent 13 years at Citi, most of them working in technology in Institutional Clients Group (the investment bank). He was only appointed co-global CIO in September. It's thought that he left the bank rather than being let go, but Citi may well have decided it didn't need two CIOs anyway as it strips out layers of management.

Van Wyk was relatively short-lived at HSBC, having only joined in January 2021 after long stints at ING and Morgan Stanley. He's spent the past few months travelling around the bank's tech teams in India, Paris and Poland.

HSBC is on track to spend over $7bn on technology in 2023 and is investing in tech even as it squeezes costs. Van Wyk has been a key figure in the bank's 'Vision27' strategy under which it's transforming into 'digital first bank,' increasing cloud adoption and releasing products more frequently than before. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Alexander Ash Consulting
Technical Project Manager/IT Business Analyst – Risk Technology
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Mayford James
Senior Project Manager/Business Analyst - Asset Manager (12 month FTC)
Mayford James
London, United Kingdom
Project Manager
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

Related articles

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse
Technology

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

4 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Eisler Capital and the hedge fund infrastructure question
Technology

Eisler Capital and the hedge fund infrastructure question

1 Dec 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
As Barclays job fears mount, cuts are happening here already
Technology

As Barclays job fears mount, cuts are happening here already

1 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jane Street: We "fight at a fundamental disadvantage" by using OCAML over C++
Technology

Jane Street: We "fight at a fundamental disadvantage" by using OCAML over C++

30 Nov 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.