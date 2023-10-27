Discover your dream Career
XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

by Alex McMurray
27 October 2023
2 minute read
XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets has been growing in 2023, with an eye on interns in particular. As well as opening a deluxe New York office (the London one isn't too bad either), it's in the process of creating an internship program for its quants. Existing internships are far from the day-and-night slog elsewhere in finance, and CEO Alexander Gerko likes it that way.

A review left by an XTX intern on Glassdoor last month praised the company's "unique environment," but criticized the fact that interns work 10 hours a day. Writing on Xwitter, Gerko chose instead to "take it as a compliment." When asked what kind of "resort" he was running, he said "an efficient one."

Working hours for interns in algorithmic trading vary, and XTX's standard is certainly not the norm. Wintermute, a firm focused on trading crypto, asks its interns to reject a "9-5 mentality," and be prepared to work "non-standard working hours."

XTX is hiring for interns in risk, finance and software engineering for 2024. While engineers are expected to have a "solid grounding in computer science fundamentals," it intriguingly demands that even finance interns have "expertise with Python or R."

