Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Crypto firm Ripple paying its highest salaries ever in 2023

by Alex McMurray
26 May 2023
2 minute read
Crypto firm Ripple paying its highest salaries ever in 2023

Pay in the crypto space is undoubtedly in a worse place than it was a few years ago. There have been some signs of recovery however and at $15bn fintech Ripple, pay might be better than ever.

Data from the H1B Visa salary database shows that four of the six largest salaries ever issued by Ripple through the scheme have occurred in 2023. The earliest recorded salary for Ripple was in 2014.

The number one spot is a $267k salary offered to a senior software engineering manager in San Francisco who joined at the start of March. It's not clear who received that sum but there are various candidates. Kunal Ahluwalia joined Ripple in February. His previous roles include an engineering manager at Tableau and senior engineer at Tesla. The salaries don't necessarily apply to new hires, however; former Nomura and Blackrock engineer Nisha DSouza joined Ripple in the same role in March 2022.

Only one person on an H1B Visa at Ripple is being paid a salary higher than $200k outside of California: a lead product manager in New York who joined in January earning $240k. In New York, there are two lead product managers that both joined from BlockFi around that time: Inna Raykhman and Aman Khurana. 

Ripple appears to be hiring lightly in 2023.  While it had 20 salaries listed for the first half of 2022, that number has fallen to just 7 in 2023. 

Take part in the eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey 2023 here.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"Rude and arrogant finance recruiters keep ghosting my CV"

"Rude and arrogant finance recruiters keep ghosting my CV"

Perella Weinberg also asked its analysts to defer their arrival

Perella Weinberg also asked its analysts to defer their arrival

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Related articles

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs
Fintech

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"
Fintech

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
12
like icon
2
London fintech unicorn latest to cut staff, except in one team
Fintech

London fintech unicorn latest to cut staff, except in one team

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Super hot fintech firm isn't just hiring from Stripe
Fintech

Super hot fintech firm isn't just hiring from Stripe

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.