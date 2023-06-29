Discover your dream Career
6
Financial

The top 100 universities for careers in banking

by Zeno Toulon
29 June 2023
2 minute read
The top 100 universities for careers in banking

Going to the right university is as important to your potential career in finance as drinking water, eating food, or even breathing. But which universities are best? It’s a question that has plagued students for years.

Luckily, there is a ranking. Quacquarelli Symonds’s annual top universities guide, often called the QS World University Rankings, can be broken down by subject – which is exactly what we’ve done to find the top 100 universities for finance (and accounting).

The results are… Mostly unsurprising. American universities dominate the list - providing 26 entries, including four of the top five - with British universities coming in a strong second, with 14. In third, surprisingly, was Australia (population 25m), which provided 8 universities, more than China and India combined (population 2.8bn).

Anglosphere countries make up a slight majority of the list (54 in total), which isn’t surprising given that the world of finance revolves around the London-New York axis. All of our second-tier universities that banks love were in the United States or the United Kingdom for good reason.

European countries were poorly represented, with only 19 EU representatives, including 5 of our top-rated (French) Grandes Écoles. Spain performed surprisingly strongly, with 4 universities, as did Switzerland – home to what we calculated as the world’s best university for a Goldman Sachs job.

Asia too was poorly represented, with 21 universities – most of which were in China (6) and Hong Kong (5). Korean universities performed surprisingly strongly, with 4 schools (as many as Germany and Switzerland combined). All of Singapore’s big three made the list, too.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
6 comments
  • si
    sidthev
    20 February 2012

    Well, given the impressive number of frogs working in IB or trading around me, all educated in Grandes Ecoles, I wonder if I can take this ranking seriously!

  • Ki
    KillaMilla2
    18 February 2012

    yea and another comment....university of bristol is better ranked than Princeton....BOUUHHHHAHAHAHAHA

  • To
    TomCat12
    17 February 2012

    Interesting piece Sarah. One thing to add though, Bocconi is in there as #15 with the full name.

