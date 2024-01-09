"My wife's urge to leave her banking job is being thwarted by the bank"

My wife is a managing director at a British investment bank. She has had a long and successful career in finance and is privately happy to admit that she has benefitted from the push to increase diversity in the senior ranks following an emphasis on gender equality since 2014.

Now, though, she's ready to move on. My wife would like to take early retirement from her banking job, but she is finding it very difficult to do so.

It seems that the very same dynamic that enabled my wife to thrive in banking has returned to make our lives challenging. The bank won't allow her to resign because she's a woman and because it wants to increase diversity in its managing director rank. Senior male colleagues, however, are being invited to take early retirement and receiving generous payouts.

It's a great shame. Women are finding themselves stuck in banking. Men, are not.

Hugh Murphy is a pseudonym

