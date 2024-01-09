Discover your dream Career

"My wife's urge to leave her banking job is being thwarted by the bank"

by Hugh Murphy
9 January 2024
2 minute read


My wife is a managing director at a British investment bank. She has had a long and successful career in finance and is privately happy to admit that she has benefitted from the push to increase diversity in the senior ranks following an emphasis on gender equality since 2014. 

Now, though, she's ready to move on. My wife would like to take early retirement from her banking job, but she is finding it very difficult to do so.

It seems that the very same dynamic that enabled my wife to thrive in banking has returned to make our lives challenging. The bank won't allow her to resign because she's a woman and because it wants to increase diversity in its managing director rank. Senior male colleagues, however, are being invited to take early retirement and receiving generous payouts.

It's a great shame. Women are finding themselves stuck in banking. Men, are not.

Hugh Murphy is a pseudonym

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORHugh Murphy Insider Comment
4 comments
  • Ar
    Aryan
    11 January 2024

    Ahhh they should allow voluntary exits with payouts in such cases. I am too willing to retire early though i am in 30s now at VP position but career in banking is so exhustive that m done with corporate!

  • An
    AnotherMichael
    11 January 2024

    Do they have a gun to her head? Have they taken your cat hostage? Exactly how does a bank make it hard to quit a job?

