Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Rothschild is cutting bankers in the US

by Sarah Butcher
10 January 2024
2 minute read
Rothschild is cutting bankers in the US

If you work for Rothschild & Co, the expectation is that your job will generally be more secure than if you work for one of the big US banks with a reputation for hiring and firing. Last year, however, Rothschild made some cuts to its junior ranks in July. This year, sources say cuts there are likely to be more dramatic, particularly in the US, where we understand they have already begun.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Rothschild declined to comment for this article, but we understand that the bank is trimming US headcount this month and that although cuts often happen in January, this year's cuts are likely to be slightly larger than usual. They may not be large compared to cuts at other banks, but more may follow - it's understood that Rothschild's US business is cutting costs in 2023 after missing targets last year.

Rothschild didn't comment on the extent of the revenue miss, but data from Dealogic indicates that fees earned by Rothschild in the US market fell 38% in 2023 versus 2022.

It's understood that the current cuts at Rothschild in America unusually include directors and managing directors, a greater proportion of whom are being cut than juniors. Last year's London cuts seemed to affect individuals up to the rank of associate director. 

The Rothschild family took the bank private last September. In its last half year financial report for 2023, the bank said net profit had nearly halved. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
People Country Manager
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
William Blake Group
Asset Raiser - Nordics & Benelux regions
William Blake Group
Stockholm, Sweden
FIS Global
Financial Quality Assurance Analyst
FIS Global
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
Bank of America's traders had a tough quarter but it has no regrets on all that hiring

Bank of America's traders had a tough quarter but it has no regrets on all that hiring

Did Citi's FX traders destroy the bonus pool?

Did Citi's FX traders destroy the bonus pool?

After poor results, Citi sent a memo announcing new job cuts starting January 22nd

After poor results, Citi sent a memo announcing new job cuts starting January 22nd

JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance

BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance

Related articles

Bank of America's traders had a tough quarter but it has no regrets on all that hiring
Financial

Bank of America's traders had a tough quarter but it has no regrets on all that hiring

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Did Citi's FX traders destroy the bonus pool?
Financial

Did Citi's FX traders destroy the bonus pool?

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
After poor results, Citi sent a memo announcing new job cuts starting January 22nd
Financial

After poor results, Citi sent a memo announcing new job cuts starting January 22nd

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas
Financial

JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.