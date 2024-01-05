Discover your dream Career
1
Financial

The Top 10 Ideal Employers for Wellbeing

by Zeno Toulon
5 January 2024
3 minute read
The Top 10 Ideal Employers for Wellbeing

Our Ideal Employer report was released in November, based on a 7,500-person survey ran across Q3.

Whilst JPMorgan might have come on top in our global ranking, but we weren't just interested in overall numbers. We also looked at our data for specific interests in a firm's commitment to culture & integrity, as well as Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI). We also looked at how firms were perceived for quality of life metrics - how they're seen as impacting an employee's welbeing.

 

There is a distinct overlap between the companies that scored highly on wellbeing and culture-related topics. We judged our Ideal Employers for wellbeing based on aggregate weighted responses to following qualitative statements:

• This company will give me time to enjoy life outside work.
• This company will be good for my health.
• This company is good for flexible work.
• This company is good for hybrid working.

Royal Bank of Canada's (RBC's) position as the Ideal Employer for wellbeing reflects its above average scores for these statements.

Gopal Bansal, global head of HR for RBC Capital Markets, says the bank’s popularity reflects its “culture, reputation, and industry… Senior and middle management are very supportive when it comes to work/life choices in a demanding time and industry, and that, for us, is a key differentiator."

Flexibility is key to the way that RBC operates. “Different roles have different needs, and so we don’t have a one-sizefits- all approach,” Bansal says. “We know there will be times when someone will need to come in a bit later, leave a little earlier, or have to work from home, and having that flexibility is important,” he adds. “At the same time, we also know there’s a lot of value in working together in-person including culture, organic learning and development, client coverage and business continuity.”

Wells Fargo, which again ranked second, describes its work as “important, but family comes first”. The bank offers employees enrolled in its medical plan up to $25k in support for fertility, as well as $10k in support for fertility-related prescription drugs. “You’re not about to sign on with a company that insists on an outmoded, rigid work/life approach,” it states.

Bank of Singapore ranked third for wellbeing - and scored well above average for the statements above – respondents also saw its employees as kind. The private banking arm of OCBC, Bank of Singapore describes itself as focusing on developing staff’s social skills alongside their professional abilities.

 

The full eFinancialCareers Ideal Employer report can be downloaded here.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Zeno Toulon
1 comments
  AP
    APAC WF employee
    6 January 2024

    I find that citation on the $25k benefit for employees is not fully accurate. For the #1 DE&I bank in your survey, this benefit is only for USA employees, and not even provided for APAC employees. In fact, there are a lot of benefits that are not equitably applied to employees.

