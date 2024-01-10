Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Hedge funds are hiring Goldman Sachs' rates traders before bonuses

by Sarah Butcher
10 January 2024
2 minute read
Hedge funds are hiring Goldman Sachs' rates traders before bonuses

It's not just quants and risk managers who are leaving Goldman. Sources say there have also been multiple exits from the London rates trading business even though we are literally days from bonus announcements.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Goldman isn't commenting but sources say the exits, some of which happened over the Christmas break, include Pushkar Jha, Goldman's London head of inflation trading, Urvashi Chahal, a VP-level rates trader, and Shahil Ghelani a European rates trader who was based in Paris.

Chahal is thought to have gone to Millennium, where she will join an existing pod. Millennium declined to comment.

Jha is rumoured to be joining DE Shaw, which didn't immediately respond to a request to comment.

Ghelani is thought to be going to Nomura, which said in November that it wants to expand its Paris trading business. 

The moves come as Goldman is under pressure to increase bonuses in its markets business after disappointment there last year. On average, Goldman employees think their bonuses should increase 30% this year. 

One macro headhunter said hiring is still "crazy" and that the amounts hedge funds will pay traders are still high - all of those moving are thought to have gone on guarantees. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by James Wheeler on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
People Country Manager
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
William Blake Group
Asset Raiser - Nordics & Benelux regions
William Blake Group
Stockholm, Sweden
FIS Global
Financial Quality Assurance Analyst
FIS Global
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
Bank of America's traders had a tough quarter but it has no regrets on all that hiring

Bank of America's traders had a tough quarter but it has no regrets on all that hiring

Did Citi's FX traders destroy the bonus pool?

Did Citi's FX traders destroy the bonus pool?

After poor results, Citi sent a memo announcing new job cuts starting January 22nd

After poor results, Citi sent a memo announcing new job cuts starting January 22nd

JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance

BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance

Related articles

Bank of America's traders had a tough quarter but it has no regrets on all that hiring
Financial

Bank of America's traders had a tough quarter but it has no regrets on all that hiring

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Did Citi's FX traders destroy the bonus pool?
Financial

Did Citi's FX traders destroy the bonus pool?

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
After poor results, Citi sent a memo announcing new job cuts starting January 22nd
Financial

After poor results, Citi sent a memo announcing new job cuts starting January 22nd

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas
Financial

JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.