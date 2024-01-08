Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Citi MD finds safe haven at Brevan Howard alumnus-founded fintech

by Alex McMurray
8 January 2024
2 minute read
Citi MD finds safe haven at Brevan Howard alumnus-founded fintech

Now is an uncertain time to work at Citi. It's cutting staff and revamping its entire organizational structure, leaving employees uncertain, both about bonuses and the security of their jobs. One MD at the bank has found a new gig, opting to leave banking entirely for a fintech.

Stuart Jarvis joins Sharegain in London as its head of strategic partnerships. Most recently, Sharegain said he ran Citi's agency lending and collateral business for EMEA. He joins after 16 years working at Citi.

The fintech provides an automation focused securities lending platform, which Jarvis had been working with for the last four years. Its founder, Boaz Yaari says he began as a trader for banks in Israel and spent some time at hedge fund Brevan Howard before founding the "AirBnB of securities lending."

This is Jarvis' first departure from a senior banking role in decades. He was an executive director at Goldman Sachs back in 1993, then left to become a director at Barclays in 2006. He joined Citi as a director a year later, then made MD in 2015. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in fintech.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by João Romano on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
People Country Manager
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
William Blake Group
Asset Raiser - Nordics & Benelux regions
William Blake Group
Stockholm, Sweden
FIS Global
Financial Quality Assurance Analyst
FIS Global
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance

BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance

Singapore HFT quant's departure suggests crypto trading's back in style

Singapore HFT quant's departure suggests crypto trading's back in style

Barclays gave an ex-Citi MD a big promotion ahead of its strategic update

Barclays gave an ex-Citi MD a big promotion ahead of its strategic update

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's difficult challenge. Goldman Sachs' alpha equities salespeople

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's difficult challenge. Goldman Sachs' alpha equities salespeople

Related articles

Singapore HFT quant's departure suggests crypto trading's back in style
Fintech

Singapore HFT quant's departure suggests crypto trading's back in style

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The 15 new fintech unicorns of 2023 and who they hired last year
Fintech

The 15 new fintech unicorns of 2023 and who they hired last year

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Barclays MD takes UK CEO job at PayPal
Fintech

Barclays MD takes UK CEO job at PayPal

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Singapore fintech CEO on the sad reality of product 'management' jobs
Fintech

Singapore fintech CEO on the sad reality of product 'management' jobs

8 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.