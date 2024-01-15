Discover your dream Career
Pay

The highest paying M&A jobs in London

by Zeno Toulon
15 January 2024
2 minute read
The highest paying M&A jobs in London

If you’re wondering where the best M&A seats in the world (well, in London at least) are, you might not have to look any further than the boutique bank of choice for sleep deprivation – Centerview Partners.

Centerview, which recently published accounts for its London subsidiary, has two registered entities with the UK government – a limited company (LTD) and a limited liability partnership (LLP). The LLP, which would break down pay for the boutique’s highest earning staff in the partnership, has yet to post accounts for the period ending the 31st of March 2023. The LTD, however, has posted its own.

The headline figure is, without a doubt, the massive amount of money that Centerview pays people in the limited company – and how much more it paid them last year than in the year before. In the year ending March 2023, average pay per head there doubled from £185k ($235k) to £413k ($526k). Headcount only marginally increased, from 46 to 53, in the same period.

Pay, curiously, increased a lot more than the topline figures would suggest it could. Turnover for the LTD only increased from £68m ($87m) to £75m ($97m), whilst operating profit decreased, from £55m ($70m) to £46m ($58m). That being said, the steep wage bill increase might make up the majority of that fall.

Centerview is one of the best places to be in the industry at the moment. The boutique took a pretty significant (and definitely disproportional, given its size) share of 2023’s M&A revenue, beating out much bigger players including Citi, UBS, and Barclays. It was also the only major M&A player to actually increase its revenue in 2023 vs 2022, by 12%, whilst rivals saw falls of up to 45%.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
