Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Barclays' managing directors are leaving before bonuses

by Sarah Butcher
8 January 2024
2 minute read
Barclays' managing directors are leaving before bonuses

Barclays will not announce its bonuses until February but some managing directors appear to leaving preemptively.

Angus Abbott, a London-based inflation trader and Christophe de Becdelievre, a Paris-based investment banker, have both left the bank. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Abbott has joined ExodusPoint, where he will be a portfolio manager. He spent the entirety of his career until now at Barclays, having joined in 2008 after graduating from Cambridge University, and was most recently head of sterling inflation trading. 

De Becdelievre is setting up his own Paris-based boutique, Acorel, for which he will presumably be hiring. He'd worked for Barclays since 2015, and ran financial sponsor coverage for France. 

Barclays declined to comment. 

The departures follow cuts at Barclays late last year and precede a strategy revamp which is due to be announced in February. The bank wants to deliver 13%-14% returns in its investment bank, which is...ambitious. 

Both Abbott and De Becdelievre were promoted to managing director at Barclays in 2020. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Alexandre Debiève on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ja
    James Wharf
    8 January 2024

    These guys are smart. Given the fresh tenure of the CEO and the pressure from the investors, you can't guarantee a knew jerk reaction is not in the cards and there will be deeper more cuts during 2024.


    I commend the editorial board on their reporting on the industry.

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
People Country Manager
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
William Blake Group
Asset Raiser - Nordics & Benelux regions
William Blake Group
Stockholm, Sweden
FIS Global
Financial Quality Assurance Analyst
FIS Global
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance

BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance

Singapore HFT quant's departure suggests crypto trading's back in style

Singapore HFT quant's departure suggests crypto trading's back in style

Barclays gave an ex-Citi MD a big promotion ahead of its strategic update

Barclays gave an ex-Citi MD a big promotion ahead of its strategic update

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's difficult challenge. Goldman Sachs' alpha equities salespeople

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's difficult challenge. Goldman Sachs' alpha equities salespeople

Related articles

JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas
Financial

JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance
Financial

BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Barclays gave an ex-Citi MD a big promotion ahead of its strategic update
Financial

Barclays gave an ex-Citi MD a big promotion ahead of its strategic update

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Citigroup's difficult challenge. Goldman Sachs' alpha equities salespeople
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's difficult challenge. Goldman Sachs' alpha equities salespeople

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.