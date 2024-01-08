Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

A top UBS technologist is resigning. He's not joining Citadel

by Sarah Butcher
8 January 2024
2 minute read
A top UBS technologist is resigning. He's not joining Citadel

Awadhesh (Abby) Singh is leaving UBS. He is not joining Citadel. 

Singh, who was global head of equity derivatives technology at UBS, is understood to be quitting today. He will be joining Bloomberg in London as head of the equity derivatives and analytics division. The initial presumption in the market was that he would be joining his former UBS boss Mike Juma who's gone to Citadel Securities as head of credit technology. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Singh spent two years at UBS in London after joining from Barclays, where he was global head of engineering in November 2021. He was previously head of FX derivatives IT at Bank of America.

He is the latest in a series of exits from UBS's technology business. As well as Juma, they include the likes of Alex Roigarts, Sreej Menon, Robert Nelson, Niranjan Reddy and Steve Pegg. 

Neither UBS nor Singh responded to a request to comment. It's thought that Bloomberg will be making other hires as it builds its equity derivatives team in London. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
People Country Manager
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
William Blake Group
Asset Raiser - Nordics & Benelux regions
William Blake Group
Stockholm, Sweden
FIS Global
Financial Quality Assurance Analyst
FIS Global
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

JPMorgan quietly cut 500 people from its investment bank before Christmas

BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance

BlackRock's higher pay spending almost all down to severance

Singapore HFT quant's departure suggests crypto trading's back in style

Singapore HFT quant's departure suggests crypto trading's back in style

Barclays gave an ex-Citi MD a big promotion ahead of its strategic update

Barclays gave an ex-Citi MD a big promotion ahead of its strategic update

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's difficult challenge. Goldman Sachs' alpha equities salespeople

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's difficult challenge. Goldman Sachs' alpha equities salespeople

Related articles

Tech and Product Pay in Investment Banking: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and more
Technology

Tech and Product Pay in Investment Banking: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and more

11 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel Securities quant resurfaces at HFT firm in Singapore, 21 months after leaving
Technology

Citadel Securities quant resurfaces at HFT firm in Singapore, 21 months after leaving

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Java's popularity is plummeting. Should you be worried?
Technology

Java's popularity is plummeting. Should you be worried?

5 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Barclays AI platform director makes consultancy switch
Technology

Barclays AI platform director makes consultancy switch

4 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.