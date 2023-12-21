Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Quants with precarious home lives are enjoying the return to office push

by Alex McMurray
21 December 2023
3 minute read
Quants with precarious home lives are enjoying the return to office push

Quantitative finance is an area where being in the office is a greater necessity than most. The fine margins and complex details are difficult to communicate digitally, as banks, hedge funds and trading firms all know. In 2023, firms are demanding they come in even more, but that doesn't appear to be an issue.

As part of our bonus expectations survey, we asked respondents how many days they spend in-office, and their thoughts on their current ratio. Quants spent on average 3.95 days in the office, up from 3.75 the year before. 83% of them said they were happy with it. 

Tech staff also saw an even greater increase of their in-office demands. They averaged 2.6 days in 2022 and 3.1 days in 2023. While they're happy with the hours in general, their approval rating of 66% is far lower than quants. 

The advantages of remote working often lie in your ability to spend time with family and friends, but many of those that love working in the office appear to have troubled home lives. One Paris tech VP for a major US bank says they're "happy with my job, very unhappy with my lifestyle." One quant director in London says he's "relatively happy" with his three days in office, but that "depends significantly on my wife."

There are also some people seemingly upset that they're spending too little time in the office. One female tech VP in the US saw her days cut from three to one; she says, "I hate it and plan on leaving." In fact, 55% of quants and technologists that had their days in office cut say they're unhappy with the current situation. However, this may include those that want even less days.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Pe
    PepeQuant
    22 December 2023

    How much Koolaid do you need to drink to either day or believe in this kind of crap 💩?

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
People Country Manager
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
Selby Jennings
Director, Business Development
Selby Jennings
Timrå, Sweden
William Blake Group
Asset Raiser - Nordics & Benelux regions
William Blake Group
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
A very merry and restful holiday season to you all

A very merry and restful holiday season to you all

The Top 5 Ideal Employers for compensation

The Top 5 Ideal Employers for compensation

Morning Coffee – Barclays bankers try to make a last-minute bonus save. The boyband veterans of banking

Morning Coffee – Barclays bankers try to make a last-minute bonus save. The boyband veterans of banking

Jane Street Graduates - The highest paid entry-level engineers in the world

Jane Street Graduates - The highest paid entry-level engineers in the world

The best paid 20-somethings in fintech are at Plaid, but may want Stripe moves

The best paid 20-somethings in fintech are at Plaid, but may want Stripe moves

Related articles

Jane Street Graduates - The highest paid entry-level engineers in the world
Technology

Jane Street Graduates - The highest paid entry-level engineers in the world

21 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Young quants and engineers have high hopes for bonuses, directors do not
Technology

Young quants and engineers have high hopes for bonuses, directors do not

20 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Family Offices: Where Quant Careers Go To Die
Technology

Family Offices: Where Quant Careers Go To Die

19 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Self-taught Jump Trading software engineer's tips for optimizing C++ in HFT
Technology

Self-taught Jump Trading software engineer's tips for optimizing C++ in HFT

19 Dec 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.