Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Goldman Sachs wants the most miserable engineers to build a trading platform

by Alex McMurray
5 December 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs wants the most miserable engineers to build a trading platform

If you want to work with the most powerful tech in finance, you probably want to be a hardware engineer working with FPGAs. Goldman Sachs has recruited them in its trading team for some time and is building a new infrastructure team with them, but the work is notoriously difficult.

Goldman's global banking and markets team is recruiting FPGA engineers in London and Stockholm to build a "high-capacity, yet nimble and adaptive FPGA platform for trading equities." It asks for "extensive experience with SystemVerilog" in particular, a language with its fair share of haters.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

That's unfortunate because Jane Street developer Andrew Hunter says coding in Verilog is "miserable and unpleasant." Engineers on HackerNews say the language is "fantastically easy to create bugs" with. Dan Luu, an engineer at $1.1 trillion hardware manufacturer NVIDIA for over a decade, says the language is "baroque" with a "counterintuitive" nature that leads to the creation of "unsynthesizable garbage." 😱 

There are upsides to this. As with C++ it's perhaps the abundance of faults in the language that makes its elite engineers so desirable. It's also the non-bank firms that want them the most. Aiden Pestell, senior consultant at executive search firm Odin Partners, says "FPGA is massively in demand for most HFT firms globally" due to its unparalleled "nanosecond speed." He refutes the idea that they're miserable, however, saying they "seem happy and love what they do."

FPGA teams are currently very Europe/US focused at banks, but Pestell is expecting them to go global soon. "Banking is going towards FPGA in years to come," Pestell says APAC hardware teams "will catch up in two years or so."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
Selby Jennings
Director, Business Development
Selby Jennings
Timrå, Sweden
William Blake Group
Asset Raiser - Nordics & Benelux regions
William Blake Group
Stockholm, Sweden
FIS Global
Financial Quality Assurance Analyst
FIS Global
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
Citi just promoted these 40 new MDs in its markets business

Citi just promoted these 40 new MDs in its markets business

Now one of Credit Suisse's more cherished tech MDs joined Santander

Now one of Credit Suisse's more cherished tech MDs joined Santander

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is starting a sock trend

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is starting a sock trend

Hedge fund Eisler Capital appointed its first ever class of partners

Hedge fund Eisler Capital appointed its first ever class of partners

Big Four partner reveals woes of hybrid working in fintech and how to fix them

Big Four partner reveals woes of hybrid working in fintech and how to fix them

Related articles

Now one of Credit Suisse's more cherished tech MDs joined Santander
Technology

Now one of Credit Suisse's more cherished tech MDs joined Santander

8 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The Top 10 Ideal Electronic Trading Employers
Technology

The Top 10 Ideal Electronic Trading Employers

7 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
UBS MD leaves for generative AI firm, top crypto quant joins Nomura's fintech
Technology

UBS MD leaves for generative AI firm, top crypto quant joins Nomura's fintech

7 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Now Santander is cutting people in the UK
Technology

Now Santander is cutting people in the UK

6 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.