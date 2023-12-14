Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
4
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"Why I left my finance job in London for a new life in Dubai"

by Sergio Orsini
14 December 2023
4 minute read
"Why I left my finance job in London for a new life in Dubai"

A few years ago I moved to Dubai. After spending my career in London, where I worked for 15 years, I was ready for a change. The pandemic in particular made me want to seek an opportunity somewhere else – living with my partner in a cramped London apartment wasn’t great for my mental and physical health and I was keen to get out of London.

Initially, I asked my boss whether it would be possible to work from Dubai for a few weeks until the rules in the UK were to be relaxed. He kindly approved the request. I started packing my bags in the fear of flights being cancelled. A friend of mine kindly offered to let us stay while we found a place to live.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

It didn’t take me long to realise that life in Dubai is much better than in London. People here are more outgoing, the weather is great and there are plenty of activities.

I decided to look for another role that would make my life in Dubai permanent. I used all my contacts to explore opportunities and landed on an opportunity to work at a financial services firm in the DIFC, the financial hub of Dubai. The hub has grown substantially over the last two years. When I began networking socially and professionally, there was an obvious influx of individuals from Europe relocating here. It’s evident from the names on the registration boards outside office buildings: there are now hedge funds, fintech firms and law firms from London and New York operating here.

Being in Dubai has enabled me to become involved in things I never thought I’d have the time or inclination for. - Paddle tennis, learning to play drums, working out five days a week with a personal trainer and having access to a pool less than a minute away or going to the beach. On the other hand, it’s not as easy to jump on a train and get to the other part of town as quickly as London, although the Metro in Dubai is significantly cleaner. I miss walking in the park and the summer months can be quite hot. I also miss being able to go on breaks across Europe for a long weekend.

Now that I’m here, I’m forever fielding calls from friends and former colleagues who want to move to Dubai too, they too are after the reasons I mentioned, while others want a more dynamic environment for their children and the comfort of safety for them. Don’t me wrong, London is a fantastic place, but the charm and the global influence of the City started changing since Brexit.

Those changes are across the board and may not be directly linked to Brexit. The price of food shot up. London became a more difficult place to live in. Crime is on the rise, the pound continued getting weaker. It's the perfect storm.

This is why both many of my former colleagues are moving here too. Life is easier here. People are starting to realise that. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSergio Orsini Insider Comment
4 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ma
    MadMoney
    6 hours ago

    Congratulations on finally finding a country tolerant enough to allow you to pursue the drums... Perhaps as you tap out the percussive beat of constrained human rights, stifling weather and a social circle comprised of crypto charlatans and tax-shy mediocre money mangers, you’ll spare a thought for us Europeans apparently starved of Padel and swimming pools. 


    I wonder how many people would move to Dubai without the tax incentive or brutal subsidised migrant labour? 

  • AT
    ATB
    15 December 2023

    Brexit was probably an indirect cause as it forced "London-obsessively-centered" firms to accomodate and accept relocations and, at the same time, it forced some employees to decide where to go next (even though Brexit relocations were mainly to the EU, it effectively opens up a world of possibilities).


    My story is identical to the above, but instead of Dubai my firm allowed me to relocate to Madrid when Brexit was still a twinkle in Mr. Farage's eye.

    I traded career progression in investment banking for a second-to-none quality of life in a senior but stagnant banking role. To this day, , it was the second best decision of my life.

    In a post-Covid world where what really matters to many people has fundamentally changed, quality of life has become a lot more valuable than money for many people (look at the fenomenal response to Citi's new banking office in Malaga of all places, JPM's Bournemouth office or Goldman's expanding office in Birmingham).


    Ironically, Brexit jump-started my career again when my firm selected Madrid as its EU hub and dozens of relocated professionals validated this same quality of life argument.

    But that is a very sad ending story for another time...


  • Jo
    JoeJoe
    15 December 2023

    London is much much better than an artificial city with people only care about money!


  • my
    myalias
    14 December 2023

    So he couldn't do: "Paddle tennis, learning to play drums, working out five days a week with a personal trainer and having access to a pool less than a minute away" in London? Sounds like he's in honeymoon period. Lets see if he's still there in 10 years or if they brought in income taxes!

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
Selby Jennings
Director, Business Development
Selby Jennings
Timrå, Sweden
William Blake Group
Asset Raiser - Nordics & Benelux regions
William Blake Group
Stockholm, Sweden
FIS Global
Financial Quality Assurance Analyst
FIS Global
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
Financial Technology Retrospective 2023: It's not just AI (but it mostly is)

Financial Technology Retrospective 2023: It's not just AI (but it mostly is)

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley bankers live in fear of the text message cops. The new franchises that are hiring in Asia

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley bankers live in fear of the text message cops. The new franchises that are hiring in Asia

RBC bankers thought their bonuses would be good. They were not

RBC bankers thought their bonuses would be good. They were not

European bankers are weirdly optimistic about bonuses this year

European bankers are weirdly optimistic about bonuses this year

Morning Coffee: UBS wants money back from Credit Suisse bonuses. Hong Kong bankers finally get shown some love

Morning Coffee: UBS wants money back from Credit Suisse bonuses. Hong Kong bankers finally get shown some love

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley bankers live in fear of the text message cops. The new franchises that are hiring in Asia
Financial

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley bankers live in fear of the text message cops. The new franchises that are hiring in Asia

18 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
European bankers are weirdly optimistic about bonuses this year
Financial

European bankers are weirdly optimistic about bonuses this year

15 Dec 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: UBS wants money back from Credit Suisse bonuses. Hong Kong bankers finally get shown some love
Financial

Morning Coffee: UBS wants money back from Credit Suisse bonuses. Hong Kong bankers finally get shown some love

15 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Who's getting the biggest bonuses in banking this year?
Financial

Who's getting the biggest bonuses in banking this year?

14 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.