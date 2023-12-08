Discover your dream Career
Hedge fund Eisler Capital appointed its first ever class of partners

by Sarah Butcher
8 December 2023
3 minute read
Hedge fund Eisler Capital appointed its first ever class of partners

Hedge fund Eisler Capital isn't just trying to attract new portfolio managers by paying existing employees $200k when they find someone new, it's also trying to keep existing staff onside. To this end, it's promoted its most valued persons to partner.

In an internal memo seen by eFinancialCareers, Ed Eisler, Sam Wisnia and Chris Milner, said the firm now plans to announce a new partner class every year and that four people have been promoted to partner this time around.

They are:

Adrien Delattre, an equities portfolio who joined in Paris from a BNP Paribas subsidiary in 2019

Arun Dhar, the head of Eisler Capital's US office and a former partner at Goldman Sachs

Lewis Morton, a fixed income portfolio manager based in Jersey who was once a government bond trader at Morgan Stanley 

Massimililiano Pignatelli, an equities portfolio manager in Milan who came from Macquarie in 2019

Eisler declined to comment. A source at the fund said Delattre and Morton are "the two hens that lay the eggs," at Eisler. Morton in particular is understood to run a considerable portion of Eisler's $4bn of assets under management.

Although Eisler now has partners, its UK partnership was dissolved in February 2022. The fund's ultimate owner is Edward Eisler, but Sam Wisnia is a director. Eisler Capital Management Ltd's last filed accounts for 2022 show the average UK employee earning $1.2m (£1m) and the highest paid director receiving $4m. The fund also made $43m in profit for the year, which presumably made its way to senior staff through Eisler's assortment of subsidiaries. 

In its 2022 accounts Eisler said it's investing in machine learing trading capabilities and pushing into new territories. It has offices in London, Paris, Milan, Malta, Jersey, New York, West Palm Beach and San Francisco.

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
