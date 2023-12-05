Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Crypto firm quietly laid off even more New York staff after cutting 44%

by Alex McMurray
5 December 2023
2 minute read
Crypto firm quietly laid off even more New York staff after cutting 44%

Bitcoin's had a resurgent 2023, rising almost $20k in value since the start of the year and crypto firms like Coinbase, whose stock has nearly tripled since mid-July, are beginning to thrive again. The feeling, however, is not universal. Having laid off 44% of its staff in New York earlier this year, crypto trading firm Genesis Global, has come back for another round of cuts. 

Genesis Global Trading's warn notice in September revealed that 39 of its 89 staff were being let go. Since then, an amendment in the notice last week revealed that an additional eight employees have been released. The first four were let go at the start of October, the second four were let go in early November. Considering the initial 39 were the third round of layoffs in 13 months, these new cuts could be considered rounds four and five, all in the space of a year and a half.

Genesis shuttered its US trading operations, including spot and futures trading, in the first week of September. However, last month, it was able to secure a $175m payment from FTX in a court settlement. It's not done in the courts just yet, either, as it also filed a lawsuit 2 weeks ago to sue Winklevoss twins-owned crypto firm Gemini.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in fintech.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
Selby Jennings
Director, Business Development
Selby Jennings
Timrå, Sweden
William Blake Group
Asset Raiser - Nordics & Benelux regions
William Blake Group
Stockholm, Sweden
FIS Global
Financial Quality Assurance Analyst
FIS Global
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
Citi just promoted these 40 new MDs in its markets business

Citi just promoted these 40 new MDs in its markets business

Now one of Credit Suisse's more cherished tech MDs joined Santander

Now one of Credit Suisse's more cherished tech MDs joined Santander

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is starting a sock trend

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is starting a sock trend

Hedge fund Eisler Capital appointed its first ever class of partners

Hedge fund Eisler Capital appointed its first ever class of partners

Big Four partner reveals woes of hybrid working in fintech and how to fix them

Big Four partner reveals woes of hybrid working in fintech and how to fix them

Related articles

Big Four partner reveals woes of hybrid working in fintech and how to fix them
Fintech

Big Four partner reveals woes of hybrid working in fintech and how to fix them

8 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The "arms race" for C++ and Python developers in fintech
Fintech

The "arms race" for C++ and Python developers in fintech

6 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Generative AI in finance: Banking vs Fintechs
Fintech

Generative AI in finance: Banking vs Fintechs

6 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How $10bn London fintech Wise builds its teams
Fintech

How $10bn London fintech Wise builds its teams

6 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.