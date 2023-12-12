Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Credit Suisse bankers are being cut in time for Christmas

by Sarah Butcher
12 December 2023
2 minute read
Credit Suisse bankers are being cut in time for Christmas

Holiday season is in full flow, and some Credit Suisse bankers and traders will have ample time for cooking turkeys and decking their halls. With weeks to go until the festivities, a new round of people are parting company with the Swiss bank.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the departures, which include former managing directors everywhere from the UK to the US and Singapore. Individuals affected in the UK said they were informed they'd be losing their jobs in November and that this is simply the end of their notice period. "I imagine we're the last round being cut before Christmas. It's a question of tidying up the shop for the New Year," said one. 

The latest senior Credit Suisse departures include: Benjanim Tan, the head of managed solutions in the APAC market; Rob Varesio, the former chief economist and chief investment officer for the Americas; Simon Booth, the chief auditor for risk; and Andrew Burton, the London head of global DCMS structuring. Various more junior people have lost their jobs too. 

UBS said in August that it expects to cut 40,000 people from the combined Credit Suisse and UBS workforce and that this will involve difficult decisions. The bank has not set a target for the ratio of UBS to Credit Suisse staff it expects in the long term. Various Credit Suisse staff are still being embraced by their new owner.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Osman Rana on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
Selby Jennings
Director, Business Development
Selby Jennings
Timrå, Sweden
William Blake Group
Asset Raiser - Nordics & Benelux regions
William Blake Group
Stockholm, Sweden
FIS Global
Financial Quality Assurance Analyst
FIS Global
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
RBC bankers thought their bonuses would be good. They were not

RBC bankers thought their bonuses would be good. They were not

European bankers are weirdly optimistic about bonuses this year

European bankers are weirdly optimistic about bonuses this year

Morning Coffee: UBS wants money back from Credit Suisse bonuses. Hong Kong bankers finally get shown some love

Morning Coffee: UBS wants money back from Credit Suisse bonuses. Hong Kong bankers finally get shown some love

The cheap course that will get you a $1m job in a hedge fund

The cheap course that will get you a $1m job in a hedge fund

Who's getting the biggest bonuses in banking this year?

Who's getting the biggest bonuses in banking this year?

Related articles

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all
Financial

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

4 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
European bankers are weirdly optimistic about bonuses this year
Financial

European bankers are weirdly optimistic about bonuses this year

15 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: UBS wants money back from Credit Suisse bonuses. Hong Kong bankers finally get shown some love
Financial

Morning Coffee: UBS wants money back from Credit Suisse bonuses. Hong Kong bankers finally get shown some love

15 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Who's getting the biggest bonuses in banking this year?
Financial

Who's getting the biggest bonuses in banking this year?

14 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.