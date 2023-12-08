Discover your dream Career
Financial

Citi just promoted these 40 new MDs in its markets business

by Sarah Butcher
8 December 2023
2 minute read
Citi just promoted these 40 new MDs in its markets business

Citi may be restructuring, but that doesn't mean that it's not making promotions.

Like Barclays, Citi is promoting managing directors. Below we have listed the 40 people to make the grade in the bank's markets division. We count less than 25% women.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Sources at Citi say the list, which assembled by Andrew Morton, who is widely respected internally, reflects Morton's good judgement and seems entirely based on merit. There are few surprises. 

Some of the biggest pnl generators on the list are thought to be Mark Gresty and Aaron Gregory, both of whom are based in London. Gresty has been at Citi since 2003 and trades emerging markets FX in the Africa market. Gregory joined in 2001 and trades local markets rates.

Among the women on the list, Kamila Almeida is based in New York and is head of international cash trading. London-based Valentina Cicerone, is head of Southern Europe securitization. Betty Chen is the head of global client strategy for financial institutions. 

Nick Van Aardt

Jon Abadou

Femi Adaramola

Mahesh Aiyer

Erhan Akyol

Kamila Almeida

Jay Bartlett 

Alexandre Berdah

Shikher Bisaria

Kate Brehauer

Matthieu Brunet

Richard Bull-Kumar

Nick Carlsen

Giorgio Carone

Aliona Chakhvadze

Betty Chen

Valentina Cicerone

Simon Davey

Will Dench

Dario Diguini 

Johan Ekstrom

Matthew Fink

Thomas Fouret

Daniel Gottlander

Kira Granovskaya

Aaron Gregory 

Mark Gresty

Matthew Grosshans

John Gruzelier

David Guillet

Derek Guo

James Harrison 

Carolyn Hiller

Jessica Hsueh

Dennis Jang

Fraser Kerr

Svetlana Kheyman 

Dmitri Krasnov

Olek Lakomski

Freddie Lever 

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
  • Ja
    Jane's Addiction
    9 December 2023

    Forget focusing on Markets... At least Markets generates revenue although a good many people on this list merely are administrators producing copious decks of rehashed information. You should create another article listing out last week's curious MD promotions in the non-production areas: HR, Legal, Compliance, Operations, Chief Operating Office, Client.... THESE are the areas that Citi needs to perform some heavy culling (like 50%). Instead, Jane is elevating very ordinary people to the MD slot. Fantastic. Until management figures out that all of these utilities simply require a smattering of MDs and Directors with a lean bench of hard-working juniors that can be easily trained/replaced/grown, the firm will listlessly float along as it's too big to fail. That there were this many MD promotions during the "Greatest Restructuring Known to Mankind" just proves that Project Bora Bora is a soundbyte. Congratulations to all the MDs who - like the last decade of CIti MD classes - once again prove that it is a case of "who you know, not what you know". Not sour grapes... not hating... just truth.

