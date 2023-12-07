Discover your dream Career
2
Financial

Madness as Deutsche Bank and others now inviting US intern applications for 2025

by Sarah Butcher
7 December 2023
2 minute read
Madness as Deutsche Bank and others now inviting US intern applications for 2025

If you thought the world had gone crazy when, in January 2023, banks in the US began accepting applications for summer internships in 2024, we have news for you. It's not even Christmas and at least three banks are now inviting applications from students who want internships in 2025. 

Deutsche Bank, Houlihan Lokey and Guggenheim Partners are each inviting applications from US students who want to intern there the summer after next.

Deutsche Bank has opened applications for 2025 corporate finance internships in New York, San Francisco and Chicago. Guggenheim is looking for 2025 summer analysts in Houston, Chicago, Boston and Atlanta. And Houlihan Lokey is out there trawling for 2025 summer analysts in Atlanta, Washington, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, Boston and elsewhere. 

Deutsche says its new internships are open to students graduating between December 2025 and May 2026. Guggenheim's are open to students graduating between December 2025 and "spring 2026". And Houlihan's are open to students graduating between December 2025 and June 2026.

In other words, you'll be able to intern in 2026 even if you already graduated. But you should also be applying for these internships right now if you're currently finishing the first semester of your university career. 

Now that three banks have opened 2025 US internship applications, others are sure to follow suite. This is a phenomenon that only occurs in America, however: if you're in Europe or Asia, banks only start hiring interns the summer before those internships take place. 

Photo by Lennart Nacke on Unsplash

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
2 comments
  • eu
    eurika
    8 December 2023

    nice article

  • s&
    s&tgal
    8 December 2023

    Your article contains an error. It talks about 2025 summer internships but you wrote 2026 internship applications below

