Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

European bankers are weirdly optimistic about bonuses this year

by Zeno Toulon
15 December 2023
3 minute read
European bankers are weirdly optimistic about bonuses this year

Who in finance is getting the biggest bonuses this year?

Thanks to 2,000 respondents to our bonus and job markets expectations survey, we have an answer - the most optimistic bankers in the world (and bankers, as it turns out, are a pretty optimistic bunch) live in Frankfurt.

As the chart shows, Frankfurt-based survey respondents said they are expecting an average 15% increase in their bonus this year compared to last year. Regional deal activity might offer a clue to their optimism; investment banking revenues fell between 2022 and 2023, both globally and in EMEA, but the German market was relatively resilient according to market intelligence provider Dealogic.

People elsewhere were also optimistic. Respondents in London  said they expected bonuses to be up +9%. In New York they expected an increase of 8%. In Paris, hey predicted a rise of +7%, all above the global average of 6%. However, one Parisian (trading) director in our survey said: “times are tough,” and that his bank had informed him that paid out bonuses “will not necessarily be increased in line with results increases”.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

If London, New York, Paris, and Frankfurt are all up on the global average, what’s bringing it down? Asia. Financiers in Hong Kong and Singapore reported that they expected either declining (HK -6%) or flat (Singapore, +1%) bonuses.

Why is this the case? One equities sales & trading director for a European bank in Hong Kong was pessimistic about bonus prospects on the grounds of swelling costs and said he’d been told bonuses would fall further if his team doesn’t meet their budget. Another HK director working for the quantitative arm of a European bank simply said that “business is hurting”.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ex
    ExecutiveSearch
    15 December 2023

    1) Wages and Inflation were up decently across the board

    2) London has seen an outflow of talent to European cities and so “average” wages for those cities should be higher vs previous years

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
Selby Jennings
Director, Business Development
Selby Jennings
Timrå, Sweden
William Blake Group
Asset Raiser - Nordics & Benelux regions
William Blake Group
Stockholm, Sweden
FIS Global
Financial Quality Assurance Analyst
FIS Global
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
The 20 top Masters in Financial Engineering courses, ranked by pay and employability

The 20 top Masters in Financial Engineering courses, ranked by pay and employability

Square's departing CEO on Gen AI: You don't need an MBA to run a startup

Square's departing CEO on Gen AI: You don't need an MBA to run a startup

The most optimistic bankers in the world? Young, male, minorities

The most optimistic bankers in the world? Young, male, minorities

Financial Technology Retrospective 2023: It's not just AI (but it mostly is)

Financial Technology Retrospective 2023: It's not just AI (but it mostly is)

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley bankers live in fear of the text message cops. The new franchises that are hiring in Asia

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley bankers live in fear of the text message cops. The new franchises that are hiring in Asia

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley bankers live in fear of the text message cops. The new franchises that are hiring in Asia
Financial

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley bankers live in fear of the text message cops. The new franchises that are hiring in Asia

18 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: UBS wants money back from Credit Suisse bonuses. Hong Kong bankers finally get shown some love
Financial

Morning Coffee: UBS wants money back from Credit Suisse bonuses. Hong Kong bankers finally get shown some love

15 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Who's getting the biggest bonuses in banking this year?
Financial

Who's getting the biggest bonuses in banking this year?

14 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"Why I left my finance job in London for a new life in Dubai"
Financial

"Why I left my finance job in London for a new life in Dubai"

14 Dec 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.