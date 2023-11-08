Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
7
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

"I'm leaving UBS because it's mediocre compared to Credit Suisse"

by Bruno Allard
8 November 2023
3 minute read
"I'm leaving UBS because it's mediocre compared to Credit Suisse"

I was a senior technologist at Credit Suisse. I was given the option to move to UBS, but am taking a job elsewhere rather than moving down a tier. 

In my opinion UBS is not an investment bank; it is a wealth manager. Compared to Credit Suisse, I find it slow and steady, and mediocre. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

In my opinion, this approach is particularly visible in the UBS markets business and in the technology that supports it. At Credit Suisse in the US, we were run as an investment bank. We had the investment bank pedigree and culture. We understood that we needed to be paranoid to survive; we were lean and fast moving. 

At UBS, there are layers of administration. The technology teams are run by people who have never been developers themselves, who do not roll up their sleeves and do the work themselves when it needs to be finished. To me, it felt like working somewhere in 2009. 

 

Yes, Credit Suisse collapsed and UBS didn't, but may of the errors that led to Credit Suisse's collapse were reversible. The closure of the Credit Suisse prime business was a knee-jerk reaction; it could have been remedied. We had good technology and a strong culture. Poor senior management let us down. 

This is why senior Credit Suisse people are going. It's not that UBS is a bad place to work; it's just that it's a different kind of environment. At UBS, things are run by groups and committees and it's difficult to establish who has personal responsibility for anything. At Credit Suisse, we were at SWAT team and we were the best. We had resisted the malaise that comes with being part of a large, Swiss, bank. 

This is why a lot of people on my team are leaving and joining algorithmic trading firms or hedge funds. We have that option. I suspect that many at UBS do not. 

Bruno Allard is a pseudonym. This is one individual's opinion and does not reflect the opinion of eFinancialCareers

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORBruno Allard Insider Comment
7 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • PP
    PPE
    14 November 2023

    I don't think you'd be moving down a tier staying with your new owner.


    I feel CS roleplayed these "SWAT" startup-like teams well, but all that for what exactly ? To end up being bought for peanuts because that's all anyone thought it was worth in the end. It's normal UBS doesn't focus on your desire to build fun toys: it understands banking is a serious business, and risk is the core resource to milk.


    There will be a lot of work to weed out the toxic CS culture at display here, and a lot of patience to explain to these new members that now, they'll have to work in a bank.

  • CS
    CS IT BA
    13 November 2023

    Oh my god, this is so true, I work in IT at Credit Suisse, the UBS IT team is incredibly incompetent, and their management is clueless. And they treat us very poorly, like 'we own you' and the way they talk to each other is so degrading! But their HR department thinks it is fairytale land, where all is wonderful. I am not sure I want a job with this company.

  • SD
    SD1989
    9 November 2023

    That kind of know-it-all culture explains why CS fell in my humble opinion. It doesn't surprise me as a majority of "succesful" (by their own standards) CS alumnis have it. Surprisingly, once you remove excessive leverage and put some controls and risk limits in place, they can't deliver.


    UBS has some advantages due to its status in wealth management that does provide quite interesting flows.



  • Ka
    Kandid
    9 November 2023

    What a shortsighted attitude! “We had the investment bank pedigree and culture. We understood that we needed to be paranoid to survive; we were lean and fast moving”. Apparently not!!! Having been a senior manager at CS, it was this type of gung-ho attitude that led to the downfall of CS! I think UBS will be a much stronger organisation without the type of individual that yearns for the type of environment where they can take all sorts of risks!

  • To
    Tom London
    9 November 2023

    Lol. First, banking is not about having tech gizmos, but about managing risk. Second, part of the Archegos disaster was an inadequate capability to margin certain products - so much on technology. However, to be fair, this was highlighted by technology several times, but down-prioritized due to its impact on the prime business.


    If cowboys draw the strings, you will sooner or later take a bullet.

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Leverton Search
Junior Global Equity Analyst
Leverton Search
London Borough of Bromley, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Harrington Starr
Programme Manager-Regulatory Change
Harrington Starr
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

Veteran Citi MDs quietly vanishing during latest cuts

Veteran Citi MDs quietly vanishing during latest cuts

London bankers semi-ok with £42k each in tax

London bankers semi-ok with £42k each in tax

Morgan Stanley's other laid off leveraged finance bankers are thriving

Morgan Stanley's other laid off leveraged finance bankers are thriving

The UBS trader that made director at 27 then left for fintech

The UBS trader that made director at 27 then left for fintech

Related articles

UBS's Credit Suisse tech exodus after CTO departure
Technology

UBS's Credit Suisse tech exodus after CTO departure

26 Oct 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
1
Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse
Technology

Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs
Technology

The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
1
Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist
Technology

Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.