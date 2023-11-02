Singapore fintech hires senior Grab & Standard Chartered alums

Singapore payments fintech Nium might like hiring from hedge funds in San Francisco, but back at its HQ it's been busy poaching senior names from rival fintechs. It's recently brought in two senior compliance specialists as vice presidents: one from Ant Group, one from Grab.

From Ant Group, Nium hired Joey Tang. He was head of international compliance at the Chinese firm, but now serves as Nium's APAC head of compliance. Prior to that, Tang spent most of his career in investment banking. He was at Citi for 11 years, then at Standard Chartered for seven. At the latter, he became Singapore head of risks and controls for tech and operations.

Nium also hired Ser-Jin Lee from Grab. At the $12.3bn payments giant, Lee was head of group compliance, but now joins Nium as a VP in compliance governance. Prior to her five-year stint at Grab, she spent 13 years working for the Monetary Authority of Singapore. She ran the New York office of the central bank for three years before becoming head of its regional development division.

CEO Prajit Nanu welcomed the two to the firm, calling compliance the "pillars" that prop up a "world-class" fintech. It's continuing to invest in top compliance talent, as it has open job listings for a head of compliance in Singapore, as well as a head of compliance and MLRO, based in Malta.

