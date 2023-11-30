Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

As Nomura cuts costs (again) a tech MD escaped to JPMorgan

by Alex McMurray
30 November 2023
2 minute read
As Nomura cuts costs (again) a tech MD escaped to JPMorgan

It's not easy to find a new job in financial services now, and technology roles are no exception. But there are people out there bucking the trend and finding bigger and better jobs. Take Julien Pequegnot who has left Nomura one day after the Japanese bank announced another round of cuts.

Pequegnot, who has a long history of credit technology jobs, is joining JPMorgan as a technology managing director in New York. He spent a cumulative 12 and a half years as an MD at the Japanese bank across two stints, with a two and a half year stay at Bank of America in between. He was reportedly CTO of risk IT at BofA,

Pequegnot was educated at the University of Manchester and ran Lehman Brothers' credit analytics team in London for almost three years. He also began his career as a trading systems developer in Cambridge. 

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

This may be an opportune time to leave Nomura. The bank announced plans yesterday to cut $100m in costs in its wholesale banking division. While its unclear where the cuts are coming from, Bloomberg says the bank is focusing resources on core products and regions. These are in addition to the $340m of cost reductions it says will be completed by 2025.

JPMorgan announces and pays its bonuses in January. Nomura, however, announces and pays its bonuses in May. Pequegnot, who likes to run marathons, may not be getting a bonus from JPMorgan. He presumably didn't think it was worth sticking around for one at Nomura. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Cognizant
Test Automation Specialist
Cognizant
Stockholm, Sweden
Cognizant
Power BI Specialist
Cognizant
Stockholm, Sweden
Cognizant
Ab Initio Specialist
Cognizant
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Head of Market Management
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - W&I
QBE Insurance
Stockholm, Sweden
McCabe & Barton
Head of European Surveillance
McCabe & Barton
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

Related articles

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse
Technology

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

4 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Eisler Capital and the hedge fund infrastructure question
Technology

Eisler Capital and the hedge fund infrastructure question

1 Dec 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
As Barclays job fears mount, cuts are happening here already
Technology

As Barclays job fears mount, cuts are happening here already

1 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jane Street: We "fight at a fundamental disadvantage" by using OCAML over C++
Technology

Jane Street: We "fight at a fundamental disadvantage" by using OCAML over C++

30 Nov 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.