Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Deutsche Bank MD on the most exciting crypto projects for 2024

by Alex McMurray
16 November 2023
3 minute read
Deutsche Bank MD on the most exciting crypto projects for 2024
Boon-Hiong Chan is the global head of fund services & head of APAC market advocacy and head of product management for securities services

Banks going big on blockchain infrastructure and neglecting standard crypto trading is the norm going into 2024, but what does that actually mean? For Deutsche Bank MD Boon-Hiong Chan, there are a number of exciting projects on the horizon that could create a tangible impact for banks. In an interview with eFinancialCareers at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023, he shed light on what those were.

“We’re looking into digital identities,” Chan said. As financial services continues to digitize, “a trusted identifier becomes very important for safety and soundness.” From an efficiency perspective, he says “it can also create a platform business where trust is anchored.” For example, an investor may move from one asset manager to another “without having to go through repetitive KYC” because of their blockchain identity data.

Deutsche Bank isn't the only company interested in blockchain identities. JPMorgan previously hired engineers to work on it in its new Athens crypto lab while Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong highlighted it as one of the most exciting areas in crypto.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

On the asset management front, another development is “mass customization.” Through distributed ledger technology, firms can allow investors to commit to the same fund with different levels of exposure or risk, allowing firms to “cost effectively manage across different allocations and strategies.”

Trading tokens may be somewhat out of fashion but a development that might change things is fund unit tokens. “If a fund unit is tokenized, an investor doesn’t have to go back to a distributor or fund manager to sell it,” Chan says. “You can go peer to peer.” This allows for a “potential collateralizable value, creating a new tradeable asset class.”

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Equities Trader
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Singapore
Alexander Ash Consulting
Technical Project Manager/IT Business Analyst – Risk Technology
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Asset/Wealth Management Change & Transformation
Contract BA/PM - Wealth Manager - London - COP, RFP
Asset/Wealth Management Change & Transformation
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Robert Half Hong Kong
Experienced Project Manager in Banking and Financial Services
Robert Half Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Top Articles
The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

Related articles

The surprisingly powerful programming language loved by Stripe and Shopify
Fintech

The surprisingly powerful programming language loved by Stripe and Shopify

1 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's most exciting front office jobs: AI entrepreneurs
Fintech

Deutsche Bank's most exciting front office jobs: AI entrepreneurs

24 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Fintech founder reveals why its harder to start up in Singapore
Fintech

Fintech founder reveals why its harder to start up in Singapore

23 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Fintech investor nearly died at the airport
Fintech

Fintech investor nearly died at the airport

20 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.