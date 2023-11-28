Credit Suisse's Paris bankers had a little holiday to Marrekech

Night is drawing in on Credit Suisse's Paris people who will soon find themselves in a new day at UBS, or not. However, this is not preventing them from going on a company bonding holiday to Morocco.

Sources at the Swiss bank say Credit Suisse's Paris staff went on a company subsidized trip to Marrakech last weekend. The holiday, which is understood to have lasted three days and involved an evening event on Friday, was reportedly arranged by Credit Suisse's Paris employee representative committee, which organizes an outing every year.

UBS declined to comment, but insiders say the holiday was a last hurrah before Credit Suisse bankers move to UBS.

As we reported earlier this month, UBS seemingly doesn't want all of Credit Suisse's Paris bankers and questions have been raised to exactly what Credit Suisse bankers have been doing there in the absence of a pipeline of deals. "A lot of people are just in the building with no work," one ex-CS banker in France told us.

For a brief moment, at least, it seems they were out of the building with no work instead.

