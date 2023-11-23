Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi's head of EMEA energy banking leaving amidst restructuring

by Sarah Butcher
23 November 2023
2 minute read
Citi's head of EMEA energy banking leaving amidst restructuring

Changes are afoot at Citi today. Yesterday, the bank named Jens Welter, whom it hired from Credit Suisse in September 2022 as head of UK and EMEA investment banking. Today, people are leaving voluntarily or not.

Sources say there have been exits across the Financial Institutions Group, chemicals and oil and gas, many of them at managing director level.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The departures are understood to include Shreyas Bordia, Citi's head of EMEA energy investment banking, who is understood to have left of his own accord. It's not clear where Bordia is going next, but he's not thought to be joining another bank. Bordia had been at Citi since 2015, when he arrived from Morgan Stanley. Citi declined to comment. 

Citi is taking out layers of management as part of CEO Jane Fraser's Bora Bora restructuring project. In the process, it's expected to reduce headcount by as much as 10% in some teams.

M&A revenues at Citi were down 30% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023. Citi spent the past few years hiring senior bankers for a new investment banking "super group" to deal with the energy transition. It's not clear whether of them are leaving.

Unlike some other banks, Citi doesn't have many co-heads in EMEA investment banking, making opportunities to delayer less obvious. UK investment banking is run by Rob Way, who has been with the bank for over two decades and is thought to be going nowhere. 

Welter was originally part of a co-head arrangement with Nacho Gutiérrez-Orrantia, but Gutiérrez-Orrantia has been shunted into a new role as head of banking and European 'cluster' head.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for investment bankers for teams with enduring spaces to fill. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Metis Search
Private Funds Group- Analyst/ Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quant Researcher - New York- Leading Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Top Articles
The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

Related articles

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all
Financial

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

4 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here
Financial

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

4 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers
Financial

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

4 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' cost cutter can be a little curt. Morgan Stanley needs these 23 year-old literature graduates
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' cost cutter can be a little curt. Morgan Stanley needs these 23 year-old literature graduates

4 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.