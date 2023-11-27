Discover your dream Career
JPMorgan is the winner of the eFinancialCareers Ideal Employer award

by Sarah Butcher & Zeno Toulon
27 November 2023
3 minute read
After a five year hiatus, eFinancialCareers' world-famous and academy-acclaimed Ideal Employer report is back. We polled 7,500 people across 158 countries to find out where people in financial services really, really want to work.  

The answer? JPMorgan. 

No matter where you are in the world, JPMorgan is perceived as an Ideal Employer in financial services. It tops our rankings in the UK and the US and comes second in Singapore and China.

JPMorgan is also the Ideal Employer across all demographic cohorts: women, ethnically diverse candidates, and people aged between 20 and 25 all want to work there most of all. JPMorgan received the most first-choice votes and the most second choice votes in our survey.

We also asked people to rank the employers they wanted to work for on the basis of qualitative statements about the perceived culture. JPMorgan performed strongly for most of these. The bank scored particularly highly for those relating to work satisfaction, pay, and career prospects.

Perception is matched by strength in the market. Data from market intelligence provider Dealogic shows that JPMorgan earned the highest overall global investment banking revenues in the first nine months of 2023. It also topped Americas and EMEA revenue, as it did last year, and came second in APAC. It topped global ECM and DCM revenues, and came a close second to Goldman Sachs for M&A.

JPMorgan’s global head of talent acquisition, Mike D’Ausilio, attributes the bank’s success on its scale and diversity. “We are a global leader across investment and commercial banking, markets, payments, consumer banking and financial technology, and we believe our people provide a competitive advantage that links directly to our success. We are leading and driving sustainable changes while thinking about how we can help our employees, customers and communities grow and thrive,” he says.

It helps that JPMorgan’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, is pretty well known. JPMorgan also hasn’t had the same scale of layoffs as other banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. “I tend not to stop growing because you have a recession,” Dimon said this year. Accordingly, headcount in JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank (CIB) was over 3,000 people higher at the end of the third quarter 2023 than the same period of 2022, with growth attributed to “ongoing growth in front office and technology staffing”.

The full eFinancialCareers Ideal Employer report can be downloaded here.

Sarah Butcher & Zeno Toulon
