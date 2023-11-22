Discover your dream Career
A Unique Tech Journey: From Dogs to Data at Deutsche Bank

by Deutsche Bank
22 November 2023
A Unique Tech Journey: From Dogs to Data at Deutsche Bank

From running a dog daycare business to playing a key role in the bank's North American technology center, Jennifer Meyer had an unconventional journey to Deutsche Bank. Her story offers fresh insights into the intersection of technology and banking. Before deciding to pursue her hobby full time and open up a dog daycare business, Jennifer worked in the tech industry for twelve years and volunteered with animal welfare organizations for almost ten years. It was only after she closed her business and completed two more academic degrees that she very quickly found unexpected stardom at Deutsche Bank.

Jennifer and the hackathon

Jennifer's rapid rise within Deutsche Bank gave her the experience of hearing the words 'hackathon' and 'Jennifer' in the same sentence for six months at the bank, so much so that one could almost assume that "Jennifer Hackathon" was her nickname. Right at the start of her employment, she and her team placed second in Deutsche Banks’s global hackathon and coding competition. This achievement catapulted her into the spotlight within the technology department and led to her current role as a cloud manager at the Technology Centre in Cary, North Carolina.

In the banking industry, where managing large amounts of digital money requires a strong focus on security, redundancy and risk reduction, Jennifer's academical and technical background was a perfect fit.  

Impactful roles at Deutsche Bank and Flexibility

Reflecting Deutsche Bank’s culture of nurturing talent and innovation, Jennifer’s journey has taken her from production support to an internal teaching role. She now plays a critical part in teaching cloud technologies and in helping to recruit technical talents, making a significant impact across the technology organization.

While the task structure in Cary requires diverse perspectives, the work environment is adapted accordingly. “It’s a matter of individual preference," says Jennifer, underlining the Tech Centre's characterization of being flexible, with a more relaxed dress code.

Professional Development and championing Diversity

With a strong focus on continuous learning, Deutsche Bank provides access to a range of training opportunities. From financial topics such as credit swaps or trading, to familiarization with the Google Cloud Platform and marketing strategies, Jennifer could develop and expand her skillset beyond tech topics.

Jennifer works in a diverse environment at the Cary Technology Center. Her 22 colleagues hail from every continent and speak 16 different languages.

"We come from different countries, from all over the world and we come here together in Cary to create something that is really unique", summarizes Jennifer.

You, see? Dogs and tech have more in common that you might think. Are you interested in a career in banking? Then #switchtobanking! We are looking for talented individuals from all over the world. Apply here

If you'd like to hear Jennifer's full journey, click here for the full podcast

 

AUTHORDeutsche Bank Deutsche Bank
