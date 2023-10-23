Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Citi said goodbye to the tech MD it hired from Goldman Sachs

by Sarah Butcher
23 October 2023
2 minute read
Citi said goodbye to the tech MD it hired from Goldman Sachs

Moe Matar, the ex-Goldman Sachs managing director hired by Citi three years ago, is understood to have departed. We don't know why and Citi isn't commenting, but we have it on good authority that Matar has left the building.

Matar was Citi's global head of cloud. He joined in September 2020 at the height of the cloud computing hiring frenzy and was based in New York Citi. It's not clear who will be running cloud at Citi in Moe's absence. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

Before his brief-ish sojourn at Citi, Matar spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs, where he rose from being a software engineer to become the head of engineering for the consumer and lending team at Marcus, and the CTO for Apple Card for nearly three years between 2017 and 2020. The Apple CTO role seems to have coincided with complaints about excessive working hours at Marcus amidst the push to deliver 'Project Cookie', Goldman's code name for the Apple credit card partnership.

It's not clear whether Matar has left as part of Citi's cuts or whether he's simply floated away for a new cloud role. Would Moe have fared any better if he'd stayed at Goldman Sachs and kept working on technology for Marcus? Maybe not. Last time we looked, Goldman Marcus managing directors (MDs) were jumping to JPMorgan in an effort to avoid the cuts at Goldman too. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Junseong Lee on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Alexander Ash Consulting
Technical Project Manager/IT Business Analyst – Risk Technology
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

Veteran Citi MDs quietly vanishing during latest cuts

Veteran Citi MDs quietly vanishing during latest cuts

London bankers semi-ok with £42k each in tax

London bankers semi-ok with £42k each in tax

Morgan Stanley's other laid off leveraged finance bankers are thriving

Morgan Stanley's other laid off leveraged finance bankers are thriving

The UBS trader that made director at 27 then left for fintech

The UBS trader that made director at 27 then left for fintech

Related articles

Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse
Technology

Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs
Technology

The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
1
Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist
Technology

Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
High frequency trading interns aren't getting job offers
Technology

High frequency trading interns aren't getting job offers

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.