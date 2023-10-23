Global Student & Graduate Fair

As financial institutions pipeline their intern and graduate cohorts for 2024, they are looking for new ways to reach and engage with the next generation of talent. They are also facing strong competition from other sectors, including technology, in the graduate recruitment market globally. To help firms stay ahead of the game in this challenging job market, eFinancialCareers held our inaugural Global Student and Graduate Fair on 14 September and provided recruiters with unique access to hundreds of young jobseekers at the pre-application stage.

