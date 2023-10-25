It's too expensive for Hong Kong fintechs in Singapore

After Hong Kong bled fintech firms during COVID, it seemed for a moment that Singapore's place at the head of Asian fintech was unassailable.

But rising costs are undermining the foundations, particularly when it comes to hiring fintech employees.

"The cost is getting higher in Singapore because of inflation," says Emilia Chen, CEO of fintech headhunting firm Polygon Search. "Now more companies are looking for remote candidates." Chen doesn't mean candidates working from home, but in remoter places, like Taiwan. Patricia Teo, executive director at Kerry Consulting has seen it too. She says companies are setting up "alternative offices in lower cost locations."

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

It's not just fintech companies themselves that are leaving Singapore. The recruiters say candidates are growing tired of the high costs there, too, and are leaving to work elsewhere. In the circumstances, you might think Singaporean fintechs would allow candidates to work from home. Apparently not. Teo says most are now expecting people in the office three or four days a week.

Singapore isn't losing out entirely, though. Business facing and regulatory-driven roles often remain there.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)