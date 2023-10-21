Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

ExodusPoint's new chief data scientist is an ex-JPMorgan quant

by Alex McMurray
21 October 2023
2 minute read
ExodusPoint's new chief data scientist is an ex-JPMorgan quant

Earlier this week, hedge fund ExodusPoint welcomed a new head of artificial intelligence in Shen Xu. Now, it's brought in a quant in the adjacent field of data science, as Peter Cotton becomes its chief data scientist. Cotton was most recently senior vice president and chief data scientist of quantitative asset manager Intech.

Cotton spent four years at Intech. Before that, he spent six and a half years as a JPMorgan executive director; Cotton "led algorithmic research for credit," and managed a team of 1500 data scientists in creating the bank's now defunct ROAR crowdsourcing platform. A Stanford PhD mathematician, he began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he "invented and single-handedly deployed closed form synthetic CDO pricing."

Data science and AI have an intrinsic link, so how will Cotton's work at the hedge fund differ to Xu's? Cotton previously left Morgan Stanley to found Benchmark Solutions, a real time pricing infrastructure company, so we can assume his focus will be on insights and analysis while Xu takes greater interest in the company's broader infrastructure.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Data Scientist (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Quantitative Researcher – Portfolio Engineering
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Analyst/Associate, EMEA Private Equity, Investment Firm, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Oxford Knight
C++ Software Engineer - Dubai- Leading Crypto Prop Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Top Articles
The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

Veteran Citi MDs quietly vanishing during latest cuts

Veteran Citi MDs quietly vanishing during latest cuts

London bankers semi-ok with £42k each in tax

London bankers semi-ok with £42k each in tax

Morgan Stanley's other laid off leveraged finance bankers are thriving

Morgan Stanley's other laid off leveraged finance bankers are thriving

The UBS trader that made director at 27 then left for fintech

The UBS trader that made director at 27 then left for fintech

Related articles

Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse
Technology

Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs
Technology

The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
1
Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist
Technology

Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
High frequency trading interns aren't getting job offers
Technology

High frequency trading interns aren't getting job offers

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.