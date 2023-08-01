Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Top “family office” is adding portfolio managers in Singapore, too

by Zeno Toulon
4 minutes ago
2 minute read
Top “family office” is adding portfolio managers in Singapore, too

Mike Platt’s totally-not-a-hedge-fund family office, BlueCrest Capital Management, has been hiring like crazy. Now it seems to have turned that attention towards Singapore – it’s already added at least two new portfolio managers this last month.

Tim Egan joined BlueCrest just last week. He was head of interest rate sales and later co-head of G10 rates sales in Asia for JPMorgan, where he worked for nearly 7 years in Australia and Singapore. Egan was at Goldman (for four years) and Credit Suisse (for 15 years) before that.

Priyesh Jaipuriar, meanwhile, also joined the firm earlier in July. He left for the firm after 12 years with Morgan Stanley, most recently as an executive director. Jaipuriar attended an IIT, whose graduates are so prized by European trading houses such as Optiver.

BlueCrest has been adding portfolio managers like nobody’s business all year. Aside from Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, it’s also hired from Goldman Sachs and UBS. And Nomura. And NatWest. The attraction of working for Mike Platt is pretty self-evident – 30% of PnL gets paid out (banks pay around 5%), and a starting capital allocation between $100m-$1bn. Not bad, eh?

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Greenwich Partners
Equity Research Associate, Norwegian Companies, Global Bank, Stockholm
Greenwich Partners
Stockholm, Sweden
Greenwich Partners
Equity Research Associate, Norwegian Companies, Global Bank, Stockholm
Greenwich Partners
Stockholm, Sweden
Cognizant
PEGA Senior System Architect
Cognizant
Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
ESG Associate Director, Market Leading Private Equity Firm, Stockholm, Sweden
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Stockholm, Sweden
Cognizant
PEGA Business Architect
Cognizant
Stockholm, Sweden
FIS Global
Financial Quality Assurance Analyst
FIS Global
Stockholm, Sweden
Top Articles
Top “family office” is adding portfolio managers in Singapore, too

Top “family office” is adding portfolio managers in Singapore, too

Morning Coffee: Weird finance jobs where it helps to have rich parents. The bankers who are very busy in 2023

Morning Coffee: Weird finance jobs where it helps to have rich parents. The bankers who are very busy in 2023

HSBC's equities revenues plummeted since shunt to Hong Kong

HSBC's equities revenues plummeted since shunt to Hong Kong

Hedge fund boss criticised for facetious use of pronouns

Hedge fund boss criticised for facetious use of pronouns

AI jobs in financial services: $350k for junior hires

AI jobs in financial services: $350k for junior hires

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Weird finance jobs where it helps to have rich parents. The bankers who are very busy in 2023
Financial

Morning Coffee: Weird finance jobs where it helps to have rich parents. The bankers who are very busy in 2023

1 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC's equities revenues plummeted since shunt to Hong Kong
Financial

HSBC's equities revenues plummeted since shunt to Hong Kong

1 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund boss criticised for facetious use of pronouns
Financial

Hedge fund boss criticised for facetious use of pronouns

31 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morgan Stanley not hiring JPMorgan banker on big guarantee
Financial

Morgan Stanley not hiring JPMorgan banker on big guarantee

31 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.