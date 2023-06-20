Discover your dream Career
Orchard Road is the place to be in Singapore. Forget Raffles Place

by Zeno Toulon
20 June 2023
Orchard Road is the place to be in Singapore. Forget Raffles Place

UBS and Credit Suisse’s shotgun wedding is already moving people around in Singapore.

Moving, of course, are the Credit Suisse staff. Credit Suisse's private bankers will be moving from their old office at One Raffles Link to UBS’s at 9 Penang Road, it has been reported.

9 Penang Road is just off Orchard Road, which seems very much the place to be. UBS’s presence dates in the area dates back to just 2021, the same year that Citi opened its largest global wealth center at the time (on 268 Orchard Road).

UBS’s office is entirely occupied by the company, a streamlining of previously scattered offices at One Raffles Quay, Suntec City, and the Command House. Only technology and operations are still at Hansapoint).

Facilities at UBS's Orchard Road place include “wellness spaces”, a fully equipped gym including shower rooms and lockers, as well as “comprehensive facilities for pedestrians and cyclists,” among others. But it’s hard to beat sharing an office with Goldman Sachs, as was the case at Credit Suisse’s old digs.

The reason for the move is likely cost savings on UBS’ part. But it says a lot about the changing landscape of Singapore that a major bank is moving its (new) people away from Marina Bay and towards the more… Quaint, shall we say, Orchard.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings.

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
1 comments
  • Ma
    Marc SG
    22 June 2023

    One focuses on the content, the other was worried about location. I believe it became visible to everybody what matters more.

