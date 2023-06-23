Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

NatWest has lost two of its high yield trading team to UBS

by Zeno Toulon
23 June 2023
2 minute read
NatWest has lost two of its high yield trading team to UBS

NatWest Markets might need some new high yield credit traders. Malcom Stewart and Carlo Armillis have left the bank. They’ll both be joining UBS.

Stewart joined NatWest nearly four years ago from ING. He started his career at Crédit Agricole in London. Armillis, meanwhile, has spent his entire career at NatWest, which he joined at the same time as Stewart after graduating at Warwick.

Another trader, Jake Hadji, also left the bank. Hadji was a NatWest lifer and bond trader on the AT1 desk, having joined the bank in 2018, also from Warwick University. It isn't clear yet where he’ll be heading.

NatWest and UBS both declined to comment.

NatWest’s traders had an exceptionally strong 2022 – even receiving an alleged 30% pay rise for their efforts. Nonetheless, its traders have left for both Deutsche Bank and BlueCrest this year. Morale is said to be low.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

Related articles

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon
Financial

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team
Financial

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher
Financial

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
1
Bank of America has been cutting people in London
Financial

Bank of America has been cutting people in London

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.