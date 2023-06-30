Discover your dream Career
2
London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

by Sarah Butcher
30 June 2023
London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

London-based hedge fund Marshall Wace has been doing some heavy hiring. And not just of analysts and portfolio managers.

Marshall Wace's more recent recruits include Anastasis Tzanis, a former member of the Greek special forces and ex-FX derivatives trader at Commerbank. 

Tzanis has not joined in an investment role. He's been there once a week since December to help Marshall Wace's other staff master their stress. 

Tzanis describes himself as a consultant in stress management and breath control. At Marshall Wace, he's instructing staff on the mind body axis and yoga. He's all an exponent of the Wim Hof cold water immersion method, but it's not clear whether Marshall Wace staff are also swimming in the Thames.

Marshall Wace isn't commenting, but it's not the only hedge fund focused on the holistic wellbeing of its people. Eisler Capital has at times had a performance coach with an athletics background. Millennium's New York office has a wellness center offering yoga and stretching classes. Citadel has a clinically trained mindfulness algorithm and Balyasny instructs its people on breathing and sleep. 

Marshall Wace staff who want a more than once-weekly shot of yoga could visit Mission, a 14,000 yoga space in a converted beer house in London's Shoreditch. Funded by Simon Davies,  CIO and founder of hedge fund Sand Grove Capital Management LLP, it offers everything from hot yoga to handstands and is the biggest yoga studio in Europe. 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
2 comments
    Serge Gainsbourg
    30 June 2023

    It's certainly hard to argue with his method of training - Marshall Wace should erect a statute in his honor!

