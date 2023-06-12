Goldman Sachs partner & engineering head joins Capital One

Goldman Sachs were extemely keen on Amazon's AWS engineers when they hired Kamlesh Talreja as a partner and co-head of engineering for the bank's asset management division. Now, as Amazon makes cuts to that team, AWS alumni are moving on elsewhere.

Talreja announced that he has joined Capital One yesterday as the credit card issuer's divisional chief information officer and SVP for financial services. He spent just shy of two years at Goldman, but was at Amazon for over 15.

The Seattle based technologist worked in a variety of departments, from the retail team to Prime Video, but spent the bulk of his career there, over five and a half years, at AWS where he was a general manager and P&L and product owner.

Talreja says his new team will be "focused on disrupting and innovating in consumer lending and Auto Finance business model." He also claims to relish the opportunity to bring "humanity, ingenuity and simplicity to banking."

