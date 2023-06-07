American boutique picks up top Credit Suisse exile in Germany

Credit Suisse’s fall has seen a glut of talented bankers pop up in new jobs around the world. We’ve spotted quite a few – and the latest is in Germany.

Friedrich von Schwedler was at Credit Suisse for three and a half years, most recently an MD and co-head of the bank’s healthcare banking activities in EMEA. He was at Deutsche Bank before that, also in the healthcare IB team.

Von Schwedler has now joined Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP), the American boutique, as an MD. He’ll be based in Germany for Perella – which was the most active boutique in the country last year. He’ll presumably be in Munich, its only office in Germany.

The benefits of working for a boutique are obvious – PWP paid out an average of around $839k per head in 2022 to its staff, down from the roughly $1m per head it paid in 2021. Credit Suisse paid somewhere around a quarter of that.

