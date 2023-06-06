Eisler Capital is still gobbling up bank traders

Eisler Capital is still adding to its team.

A new addition this month is Hersh Patel. He was an emerging markets trader at Bank of America for eight years (and Barclays for nine before that) before joining Eisler. He’ll be a portfolio manager for the fund, based in London.

Eisler is a bit of an enigma. A lot of top hedge funds have been attracting top bank traders this year, but few have been as prominent as Eisler (and BlueCrest, although that isn’t really a hedge fund) – the sums being offered to new PMs at the fund have been described as “lottery wins” and “ridiculous amounts of money.” The downside seems to be typical for a hedge fund – huge expectations, and a low threshold for failure.

We’ve been following its big hires for a while. It’s been picking up Goldman partners and quants, and traders from Morgan Stanley, Nomura, AXA, Tudor, JPMorgan, Qube, and others. It might help that founder Edward Eisler is himself a former partner at Goldman.

