Deutsche Bank’s new Hong Kong credit chief “will not rest”

Deutsche Bank has brought in an interesting new senior in Hong Kong – Bryan Tan.

Tan was with BNP Paribas for 13 years before joining Deutsche. His years with the French bank took him from New York to Hong Kong, Singapore, and then back to Hong Kong as he rose through the credit sales hierarchy. He was an MD and head of credit sales for APAC ex-Japan before leaving.

To his private network on social media, Tan said he wanted to “build/structure/train/curate/create the Best Damn Credit Salesforce in Asia,” and that he would “not rest” until that had been achieved. He’ll be Deutsche Bank’s head of public side credit sales for APAC.

Deutchse Bank has picked up a number of credit sales big shots around the world. Vivek Nahar, Credit Suisse’s (former) head of high yield sales joined the bank a few months ago, one of the bigger scalps from Deutsche’s looting of the Credit Suisse talent pool.

