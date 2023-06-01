Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
4
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank’s new Hong Kong credit chief “will not rest”

by Zeno Toulon
1 June 2023
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank’s new Hong Kong credit chief “will not rest”

Deutsche Bank has brought in an interesting new senior in Hong Kong – Bryan Tan.

Tan was with BNP Paribas for 13 years before joining Deutsche. His years with the French bank took him from New York to Hong Kong, Singapore, and then back to Hong Kong as he rose through the credit sales hierarchy. He was an MD and head of credit sales for APAC ex-Japan before leaving.

To his private network on social media, Tan said he wanted to “build/structure/train/curate/create the Best Damn Credit Salesforce in Asia,” and that he would “not rest” until that had been achieved. He’ll be Deutsche Bank’s head of public side credit sales for APAC.

Deutchse Bank has picked up a number of credit sales big shots around the world. Vivek Nahar, Credit Suisse’s (former) head of high yield sales joined the bank a few months ago, one of the bigger scalps from Deutsche’s looting of the Credit Suisse talent pool.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
4 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • ch
    charles_R_FFHJK
    2 June 2023

    This guy is the legendary sales manager ever. Pity BNP Paribas, once he left then all sales rushing for the exit door.

  • Ba
    Barr0xhima_S&T
    2 June 2023

    DB lucky to have him. very good leader! indeed one of the legendary figures in our industry. need to sort out TRADING.

  • bu
    buyside_maven
    2 June 2023

    BTAN!!!!! legend!

  • Wa
    WashingtonCat
    2 June 2023

    by far the best credit sales head out there… good hire

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Susquehanna Pacific Pty Ltd
Buy-Side Research Analyst [Hong Kong]
Susquehanna Pacific Pty Ltd
Hong Kong
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

The difference between interviewing at Citadel and Bridgewater

The difference between interviewing at Citadel and Bridgewater

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

Related articles

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia
Financial

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?
Financial

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's wild hiring while ex-banking head is thwarted
Financial

Deutsche Bank's wild hiring while ex-banking head is thwarted

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
JPMorgan’s intern class has actually grown this year
Financial

JPMorgan’s intern class has actually grown this year

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.