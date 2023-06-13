Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The Credit Suisse team that now has 5 Deutsche Bank hires

by Zeno Toulon
13 June 2023
2 minute read
The Credit Suisse team that now has 5 Deutsche Bank hires

If you're at Deutsche Bank and for some reason want to work for Credit Suisse, there is one particular team that will hire you. It seems to add a new Credit Suisse individual each week: the new "non-core unit" (NCU).

We've remarked upon Credit Suisse's enthusiasm for Deutsche's NCU people before. Its latest hire is Anthony Hulton, who joined the Credit Suisse NCU as a director earlier this month. He was at Deutsche Bank for 13 years in equity sales and trading teams before joining the structuring team within the capital release unit back in 2019. 

Hulton will be among people he knows. His most recent boss at Deutsche Bank was Rajiv Shukla, Deutsche Bank’s former head of structuring in the capital release unit. Shukla spent 20 years at the bank in London with structuring and strategic implementation teams before joining the capital release unit in 2019. He joined Credit Suisse’s NCU in January.

Credit Suisse's NCU was formed in October 2022 to essentially unload unwanted assets and “release capital”. Deutsche's did something similar. Louise Kitchen the former head of the DB NCU, joined Credit Suisse to run in the same role last year. 

Tom Nyiro will be another familiar face. An MD, he spent 27 years at Deutsche Bank between London, Geneva, and Singapore in a variety of roles and groups including the NCU (obviously), risk management, and the strategic implementation group. He joined the Credit Suisse NCU in February.

Sujaykumar Bedekar will also be known to Hulton. He spent nearly 16 years with Deutsche Bank between London and Mumbai, both in non-core operations and the structured finance teams. He joined the NCU last month.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Metis Search
Analyst/Associate - M&A - Renewable Energy - Elite Boutique Investment Bank
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Circle Square Talent
Investment Analyst - (Acquisitions - M&A) Leading Global Renewables and Energy Transition
Circle Square Talent
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
JPMorgan’s intern class has actually grown this year

JPMorgan’s intern class has actually grown this year

Morning Coffee: Citi is quietly cutting more jobs than Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley. The hedge fund that won by sharing the wealth

Morning Coffee: Citi is quietly cutting more jobs than Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley. The hedge fund that won by sharing the wealth

Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

Related articles

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London
Financial

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique
Financial

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife
Financial

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"It felt to me that banks' sales & trading jobs had had their day"
Financial

"It felt to me that banks' sales & trading jobs had had their day"

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.