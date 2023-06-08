Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
3
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

What algorithmic trading jobs are really like in investment banks

by Alex McMurray
8 June 2023
3 minute read
What algorithmic trading jobs are really like in investment banks

Algorithmic trading is one of the premier technology jobs in finance on both the sell and the buy side. While hedge funds and HFT firms are generally much smaller teams with a more unified vision, banks are huge institutions with all manner of clients.

How does this affect the way they work? A recent webinar from financial analytics infrastructure firm ISS LiquidMetrix on how algorithmic trading teams in banks evaluate their strategies offered some insights.

Experimentation is key

Philip Pearson, Barclays director and head of Americas electronic product (formerly head of equities algorithmic trading product at JPMorgan) says a strength of electronic trading teams in banks is their ability to experiment with strategies en masse. 

"If you have one PM, experimentation isn't necessarily hand-in-hand with measuring and evaluating algorithm strategies," says Pearson, "

But for us, it's very much part of the process... we're running 10, 20, 30 different experiments at any given time. We're looking at how different things are doing in different volumes, regimes, etc."

This where banks can have the edge. Pearson says this strength in numbers, extended to experimentation, can be "crucial to your overall strategy and your overall measurement and evaluation."

Speaking to clients is encouraged

Especially in something like HFT, clients are inclined to simply trust that the algorithms and their designers know exactly what they're doing. On the buy-side, a client's experience is much more tailored to their goals. Hitesh Mittal, former head of trading at hedge fund AQR, advocated for this benefit.

"It's quite helpful when you can chat about the expectations of the buy-side client," says Mittal, "and more often than not, clients are quite receptive when you start asking them questions."  These questions can be 'what is it that you're trying to accomplish?', or 'is there some appetite for taking more execution risk on these orders?'

Mittal says this approach "can really help you set up for success." It helps you consider the question, "Are you using the right tool to solve the right problem?"

David Canizzo, head of algorithmic trading at investment bank Raymond James, said in the webinar that his team "will set up calls with our clients. It's more about transparency, showing them that what we told them we did." Some clients actually asked the team to contact them less due to the frequency of interactions. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
3 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Do
    DoubtingThomas
    8 June 2023

    I saw a screenshot of the panelists in the webinar and it looked nothing like the participants in the above picture.

    More to the point, regarding what those jobs are like, I would say (from personal experience) that they are in fact, quite boring. The first equity algos started showing up some 20 years ago and they are now pervasive, with most banks having almost identical offerings, with names slightly changed. There is an enormous amount of marketing effort (smoke and mirrors) into getting clients to try algos, and a lot of the work behind the scenes is in coming up with different smokes and mirrors, experimentation included, to win over clients.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quantitative Researcher - Equities- Multi-Asset Class Systematic Trading
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

Related articles

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)
Technology

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm
Technology

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

29 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face
Technology

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
An ex-Goldman Sachs strat became a partner at a VC firm
Technology

An ex-Goldman Sachs strat became a partner at a VC firm

27 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.