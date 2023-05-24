Stripe wants FAANG engineers and Meta compliance managers

Stripe has been fleshing out a number of its divisions this year, and engineering is no exception. For its senior hires in 2023, FAANG seems to be the top source of talent.

Stripe hired ex-Microsoft engineer Justin Kotalik in February and ex-Twitter engineer Ryan Fleisher (in one of its highly paid staff engineer positions) in March. Most recently, however, it signed software engineer Bowen Sun, who spent over four years at Amazon and eight months at DoorDash.

As Meta commences its second round of layoffs within a year, two ex-Meta program managers arrived at Stripe this week, one in a technical capacity and one in an educational one.

Cyber security risk and compliance program manager Eoin Kirwan left Meta last October, a month before any layoffs were announced. The Ireland based technologist joins Stripe after a seven-month career break spent travelling.

In America, learning program manager Madison May joined Stripe having been at Meta over two years up until this month. She also worked at Apple for a year and a half, developing learning curriculums for both firms' internal tools. Her role at Stripe is a compliance and communications manager.

