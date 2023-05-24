Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Morgan Stanley's cuts hitting everyone: "It's all teams"

by Sarah Butcher
24 May 2023
3 minute read
Morgan Stanley's cuts hitting everyone: "It's all teams"

Yesterday was the trickle. Today is the flow. Sources inside Morgan Stanley say the bank's job cuts are hitting people at all levels across the institutional securities unit (the investment bank), with everyone from analysts to managing directors impacted. 

Morgan Stanley is cutting 3,000 people from its global headcount of 82,266 people at the end of the first quarter. That's only 4% of the total, but most of the cuts are expected to fall in the institutional securities unit. Morgan Stanley doesn't release headcount figures for institutional securities, but banking intelligence firm Tricumen puts front office headcount in the institutional securities unit at only 5,500 people, suggesting that if even a small proportion of the 3,000 cuts fall there, it will be painful.

Insiders say the cuts have come as a shock to some managing directors, with rumors swirling that up to 125 MDs are out globally. This is unconfirmed by the bank, however, and is thought to be excessive, with some suggesting that up to 80 may be a more realistic number.

As Morgan Stanley seeks to clear the way for its incoming analysts, the cuts are impacting even recently hired junior bankers.  In India, there are unconfirmed reports that employees in the Bengaluru institutional securities team had their ID cards removed and were not permitted to enter the office. 

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Some people have been handed bigger jobs amidst the upheaval: Tiago Pessoa, who's currently a managing director for Morgan Stanley in São Paulo Brazil, where he runs equity and fixed income trading for Latin America, is assuming a larger job in New York as head of Americas equity trading in New York. Pessia has been at Morgan Stanley since 2009 and previously spent nearly nine years at JPMorgan. It was announced yesterday that Scott McDavid, Morgan Stanley's previous co-head of equities trading for the Americas, is joining Barclays. 

Are you impacted by Morgan Stanley's job cuts? Let us know in the comments below or get in touch at the addresses beneath.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • ph
    photobug56
    24 May 2023

    Are the cuts happening to areas hit by the interest rate increases, or by market changes they didn't handle well? Are they overstaffed in those areas?

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Augusta & Co
Renewable Energy Investment Management | Analyst & Associate
Augusta & Co
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

The difference between interviewing at Citadel and Bridgewater

The difference between interviewing at Citadel and Bridgewater

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

Related articles

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia
Financial

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?
Financial

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's wild hiring while ex-banking head is thwarted
Financial

Deutsche Bank's wild hiring while ex-banking head is thwarted

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
JPMorgan’s intern class has actually grown this year
Financial

JPMorgan’s intern class has actually grown this year

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.