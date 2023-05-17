Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The Goldman analysts, associates & VPs hedge funds love ❤

by Alex McMurray
17 May 2023
2 minute read
The Goldman analysts, associates & VPs hedge funds love ❤

The buy-side loves Goldman Sachs, this we already know. You might assume that they only love the top level executive directors and managing directors but that's not the case. A number of VPs, associates and even analysts have been poached by top hedge funds so far this year across multiple divisions.

Dan VanBeek, a VP in Goldman's asset management division has, for example, just joined Brevan Howard ashead of governance risk and compliance. On the tech side, senior engineer Piotr Milanowski of Goldman's Warsaw division has been hired by Steven Cohen's hedge fund Point72. Amanda Fornieri of the COO team for asset management engineering recently joined Citadel as a recruiting operations manager.

Associates have seen their fair share of movement too. Eisler, which is one of the biggest hirers of Goldman alumni on the buy side this year, recruited Minesh Patel of the bank's global markets division to work in business development. Renato Lins Maues, an engineer working on "electronic execution of credit and other derivative products" was recently hired by Schonfeld. Though not a hedge fund, equity derivatives associate Jacob Farkas joins Citadel's sister company, the market maker Citadel Securities.

Moving to the buy side as a Goldman Sachs analyst is rarer, but doable. London based Phoebe Linane was at Goldman for just under two years before Man Group hired her as an investment risk manager last month.

But what happens after you move to a hedge fund? Are you able to climb the ladder? It might take some time but eventually you might be able to. Fiona Li, a PhD quant and former Goldman VP who joined AQR Capital Management in 2017 was just promoted to executive director this year. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Augusta & Co
Renewable Energy Investment Management | Analyst & Associate
Augusta & Co
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"Rude and arrogant finance recruiters keep ghosting my CV"

"Rude and arrogant finance recruiters keep ghosting my CV"

Perella Weinberg also asked its analysts to defer their arrival

Perella Weinberg also asked its analysts to defer their arrival

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012
Financial

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012

19 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs
Financial

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too
Financial

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.