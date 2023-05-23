Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs is still losing traders to hedge funds

by Zeno Toulon
23 May 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs is still losing traders to hedge funds

Hedge funds have been having a great start to the year, it seems.

One of the biggest in the game, Millennium, has taken one of the biggest scalps so far this year, with Rick Vaatstra joining the fund from Goldman Sachs.

Vaatstra was with Goldman for over a decade, and was the bank’s co-head of European index trading, based in London. He’ll be a senior portfolio manager at Millennium, also based in London.

It's not easy to get a job at Millennium. Only around 1% of portfolio managers who try to enter are accepted. Nonetheless, Vaatsra is the latest recruit for Millennium, which is one of many multistrategy hedge funds hiring senior macro traders from banks.

Senior portfolio managers at Millennium have a handful of portfolio managers under their direction. One of Goldman’s top oil traders, Anthony Dewell, took the step last year. With a trader’s personal payday on the buy-side potentially reaching 30% of profit, compared to 5% at a bank, it’s hard not to see the appeal.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
BNY Mellon
Treasury Trader - FX Specialist
BNY Mellon
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

The difference between interviewing at Citadel and Bridgewater

The difference between interviewing at Citadel and Bridgewater

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

Related articles

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia
Financial

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?
Financial

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's wild hiring while ex-banking head is thwarted
Financial

Deutsche Bank's wild hiring while ex-banking head is thwarted

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
JPMorgan’s intern class has actually grown this year
Financial

JPMorgan’s intern class has actually grown this year

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.