Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

ECM bankers are finding new jobs, in different sorts of banks

by Zeno Toulon
17 May 2023
2 minute read
ECM bankers are finding new jobs, in different sorts of banks

It might have been a tough year for equity capital markets (ECM), but that’s not stopping banks from hiring good ECM bankers.

Nomura picked up Johnson Chui from Credit Suisse last month. He spent 13 years at the bank, for the last eight years as the head of CS’ entire ECM business in the Asia-Pacific region. He is now Nomura’s head of ECM (and vice-chairman of IB) for Asia ex-Japan, based in Hong Kong.

Wells Fargo, meanwhile, took on Jamie Cohen from Goldman Sachs. Cohen only spent a year and a half at Goldman, which he joined as an MD from Barclays. He’ll be an MD at Wells Fargo, too, and is based in New York.

ECM had a tough 2022, with unfavourable conditions due to war, pestilence, and other horsemen of the apocalypse (is “recession” one?). Figures from Dealogic earlier this year showed that at some banks, including Goldman Sachs, revenues fell by over 84% YoY compared to 2021.

With 2023 shaping up to be pretty much on par with last year, it’s no surprise that some banks are letting go of senior staff.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Principle Partners
VP/ Director - Investments
Principle Partners
Singapore
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Adecco Personnel Limited
Portfolio Manager / Investment Manager (Equity, Fixed Income)
Adecco Personnel Limited
Hong Kong
Top Articles
"Rude and arrogant finance recruiters keep ghosting my CV"

"Rude and arrogant finance recruiters keep ghosting my CV"

Perella Weinberg also asked its analysts to defer their arrival

Perella Weinberg also asked its analysts to defer their arrival

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012
Financial

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012

19 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs
Financial

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too
Financial

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.