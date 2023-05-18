Discover your dream Career
The other multistrategy hedge fund quietly hiring in New York & Paris

by Sarah Butcher
18 May 2023
2 minute read
The other multistrategy hedge fund quietly hiring in New York & Paris

If you're looking for a job in a systematic hedge fund now, you might want to cast an eye over Centiva Capital. It's not new, but it's quietly growing on both sides of the Atlantic.

Founded in 2016 by Edward McBride, a former senior trader at RBC Capital Markets and Karim Addabi, a former MD at Deutsche Bank, Centiva describes itself as a 'a multi-strategy investment manager that seeks to achieve attractive, risk-adjusted returns with low correlation to major markets.' Hedge fund insiders say it errs on the side of systematic investing, although recent recruits suggest a degree of diversification.

Credit Suisse refugees may find homes there. - Shiv Agarwal, a Credit Suisse high yield research analyst in New York, has just joined in a similar role. More significantly, though, Kevin Kingsley, a senior Barclays credit trader, also joined this month after 15 years at the bank.

Sources say Centiva is one of this year's big recruiters. In March, it recruited Nicholas Certner, the head of forward trading for BNP Paribas, Paris Delta One desk, plus Hugo Hillon, a trader on the same desk. 

While many hedge funds demand a return to the office, Centiva seems to offer a degree of flexiblity for non-investment roles: Danielle Sanders, the former head of trading software systems development also joined in March as remote senior software developer, based out of Texas. 

Centiva's enthusiasm for recruiting comes as multistrategy funds replace single manager funds as the dominant recruiters in the hedge fund landscape. As we reported this week, Verition also continues to hire. It's not clear whether Centiva is equally friendly.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share?

Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Jason Krieger on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
