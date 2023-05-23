Discover your dream Career
Barclays rehires equity researcher in a bigger role

by Sarah Butcher
23 May 2023
Barclays rehires equity researcher in a bigger role

Hiring may be quieter than usual this year, but banks are still adding talent in key areas, including equity research.

Barclays has just hired Vladimir Sergievskiy from Bank of America as head of capital goods research in London. It marks a return to the British bank for Sergievskiy, who spent six years at Barclays from 2012 before quitting for BofA, where he was a director. The last time Sergievskiy was at Barclays, he covered European oil services. 

Barclays' European equity research team is run by Rupert Jones, who joined from Morgan Stanley in 2017. 

Speaking a few months ago, headhunters said the market was awash with unwanted equity researchers from places like Credit Suisse and that hiring had declined in line with falling equity capital markets (ECM) fees. 

Barcays' equity sales and trading revenues fell 6% year-on-year, but its equity capital markets revenues were up 6%.

Sarah Butcher
